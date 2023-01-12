Red Hawks wrestlers take down Cedaredge 54-21

Head coach Neil Samples’ Red Hawks wrestling team hosted the Cedaredge Bruins in a dual meet at the Montrose Gymnasium on Wednesday evening and won the competition going away.
The Red Hawks began the contest by winning the first seven matches and amassing 42 points before the Bruins managed their first three points. The final score, Montrose 54, Cedaredge 21, saw the Red Hawks capture 10 of the 14 matches.
The Red Hawks victory string started out at the 157-pound weight class:
157: Quinn Brown (Montrose over Kolter Mann (Pin)
165: Aaron Simpson (Montrose) over Kole Hawkins (Pin)
175: Micah Simpson (Montrose) forfeit
190: Corbin Wallace (Montrose) over Jacob Anderson (Pin)
215: Raul Rascon (Montrose) of Frank Gargus (Pin)
285: Dmarian Lopez (Montrose) forfeit
106: Aadin Gonzales (Montrose) over Devin Saenz (Pin)
138: Austin Zimmer (Montrose) over Wylee Lorimor (Pin)
144: James Schaefer (Montrose) over Nathan Black (Dec. 6-5)
150: Daniel Alcazar (Montrose) over Elias Hanson (Dec. 7-5)
The Red Hawk wrestlers hit the road on Saturday as they travel to Arvada West High School to participate in the Arvada West Invitational Tournament.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone