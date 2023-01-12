Red Hawks wrestlers take down Cedaredge 54-21

The Red Hawks grapplers claimed victory on the mat in Wednesday's match-up with Cedaredge. (Cliff Dodge/Special to the MDP)

Head coach Neil Samples’ Red Hawks wrestling team hosted the Cedaredge Bruins in a dual meet at the Montrose Gymnasium on Wednesday evening and won the competition going away.

The Red Hawks began the contest by winning the first seven matches and amassing 42 points before the Bruins managed their first three points. The final score, Montrose 54, Cedaredge 21, saw the Red Hawks capture 10 of the 14 matches.



