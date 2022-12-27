The Montrose Red Hawks wrestling team has been working out in the wrestling loft high above the basketball facilities in the Fieldhouse. Head Coach Neil Samples has run the wrestling program for the past seven years and has seen continued growth and improvement throughout his tenure.
Samples lives and breathes wrestling and talks wrestling to anyone and everyone. Like many programs the Montrose program begins with introducing the sport to elementary school children.
Throughout the fall elementary students are invited to come to the wrestling loft one evening a week and learn about wrestling from the high school coaches and the wrestlers on the high school team. These kids continue their interest by participating in the middle school wrestling programs and eventually end up at Montrose High School.
Samples believes strongly the only way to build a program is to introduce it throughout the school system.
Samples’ philosophy of teaching and coaching wrestling is to make certain the boys are having fun. He said it’s also about competing and winning, but in the end it’s about having fun and keeping a positive attitude.
Samples suggested that if you put too much pressure on yourself it’s no longer fun and you no longer wrestle like you can and you miss the potential that you have been given.
Coach Samples views the overall wrestling season in two distinct parts. The initial part or the pre-Christmas part is when the team is figuring things out, seeing where people are and how the kids are wrestling.
Once the new-year rolls around is when you are putting your lineup together and you can begin to start getting your kids qualified for the state tournament.
The pre-Christmas part of the season is now in the history books. Let’s review. The Red Hawks traveled to Gunnison for their first match and defeated the Cowboys. The Red Hawks competed in the Colorado Mesa Duals and won their five matches beating Hayden, North Fork, Palisade, Rangely and Meeker.
The Warriors of Grand Junction Central came calling in early December and defeated the Red Hawks 41-33 in a well wrestled match. North Fork and Olathe faced the Red Hawks and both were defeated.
The final match of the pre-Christmas portion of the schedule saw the Red Hawks compete in the Grand Junction Central Warrior tournament.
Uintah Utah won the event followed closely by the Central Warriors, Fruita-Monument and Meeker. The Red Hawks finished in fifth place scoring 136 points.
The pre-Christmas part of the schedule is now old news. What is new is what will face the Red Hawks as they put together their lineup for the rest of the season and possible entry into the state tournament.
January 4 has the Red Hawks visiting the Grand Junction Tigers. The Hawks then travel to Gunnison on Jan. 6 to face the Canon City Tigers and then spend Saturday participating in the Gunnison Cowboys tournament. Jan. 11 the Red Hawks host the Cedaredge Bruins.
The Red Hawks head for the metro area on Jan. 14 to participate in the Arvada West tournament.
The state championships begin on Feb. 23 in Denver.
