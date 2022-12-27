The Montrose Red Hawks wrestling team has been working out in the wrestling loft high above the basketball facilities in the Fieldhouse. Head Coach Neil Samples has run the wrestling program for the past seven years and has seen continued growth and improvement throughout his tenure.

Samples lives and breathes wrestling and talks wrestling to anyone and everyone. Like many programs the Montrose program begins with introducing the sport to elementary school children.



