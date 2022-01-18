Playing one of the toughest Southwestern League opponents in Fruita (12-2) Tuesday, Montrose couldn’t generate the offense necessary to come home with a win, losing 42-19.
Defense was the centerpiece for the Wildcats in their performance. They allowed just eight points in the first half and held Montrose to nine in the third, the Indians’ highest scoring quarter.
After three quarters, Fruita had a 39-17 lead. A comeback wasn’t to be, though, as Montrose scored just two points in the final eight minutes.
Fruita’s Kylie Wells had the best night. She scored nine points and was matched by Addison Eyre in the category. Eyre had six points in the first half.
The win was Fruita’s sixth straight.
Taylor Yanosky, Montrose’s leading scorer this season, didn’t record a field goal. Her two points came from a pair of made free throws in the second quarter. Ashley Ortega hit a pair of three-pointers in the third, her only makes in the game.
Taygan Rocco tied Ortega for the team-high in points. Rocco was 4-for-6 from the free throw line. As a team, Montrose was 5-for-11 from the charity stripe.
The loss is Montrose’s second straight and first in conference play. The Indians (8-6) have a chance to rebound on Friday at Grand Junction (1-13).
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
