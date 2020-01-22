Reese and Hutto shine as Montrose defense shuts down Delta offense in second half

The Montrose-Delta boys basketball game seemed like it was going to be a shootout early in the first half of Tuesday’s game. But then the Indians defense came out of the locker room looking to shut down the Panthers.
Montrose limited to Delta to seven and 10 points in the third and fourth quarters respectively as the Indians (12-3) won 67-44 at home.
Coach Ryan Voehringer credited the second-half defensive adjustment to cutting off Delta’s penetration to the rim while creating turnovers which led to fast-break points.
“They’re a good matchup,” he said. “They play hard and they’re a physical team.”
Luke Hutto finished with a double-double of 19 points and 16 rebounds. The majority of Hutto’s points came from the free-throw line as he went 13-of-16 from the charity stripe.
Meanwhile, Trey Reese added 17 to go along with six boards and four assists and Jordan Jennings had 12, which all came from the 3-point line.
This game has been another example of Reese being a pleasant surprise for Montrose. After coming off the bench last year, Reese has become the team’s main point guard and an effective player on both ends of the floor, Voehringer said.
“He’s been playing great,” Voehringer said, citing Reese averages 10 points and over five rebounds and assists per game. “He kind of does it all for us. … He’s one of those guys that makes everybody around him better.”
Reese helped Montrose’s offense get off to a hot start.
Montrose started the game by getting the biggest lead of the first quarter for either team at seven, 13-6, but Delta went on an 8-2 run to end the period. This gave Montrose a 15-14 edge after one.
Early in the second quarter, the Indians struggled to gain breathing room as the Panthers tied the game twice in the period, with the last statemate coming at 22-all.
However, that was the closest Delta ever got to Montrose for the rest of the game.
The hosts went on an 8-0 run but eventually had to settle for a four-point lead at 31-27 before heading into halftime.
Montrose came out in the second half with its offense still clicking as the Indians went on to outscore the Panthers 16-7 in the third frame.
Montrose’s 12-0 run to end the period wound up being a tough hole for Delta to climb out of. Before then, the Panthers trimmed the deficit to one at 35-34 before the Indians’ scoring output.
Montrose’s 3-point shot was what proved to be helpful during that run. The team connected on three 3s during that span, which included back-to-back ones by Jennings and Sean Alex, who had eight points on the night, that closed out the quarter.
It also gave the Indians a lead of 47-34 heading into the final quarter.
The Indians’ advantage kept expanding in the fourth period. The home team led as many as 27 before getting the 20-plus win.
Montrose will next start league play when the Indians go on the road to take on the Grand Junction Central Warriors at 7 p.m., Friday.
With the rest of the schedule coming against Southwestern League foes, Voehringer said the second part of the season is upon his squad. This time of year is when the records reset and each team tries to win that coveted conference title, he added.
“Every game is going to be a knockdown, drag-out in league play,” Voehringer said.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press sports and business writer.
