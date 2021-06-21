After posting season-best times on Friday at the Conference Championships in Grand Junction, the Montrose High School boys swimming team earned some welcome news Saturday.
All three of Montrose’s relay teams — 200 yard medley, 200 yard freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay — qualified for the 4A state tournament at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton, set for June 25.
They each were in the top 20. Thirty qualifiers per event earned a trip to the state meet.
Last Friday, at the championships, Brendan Ullmann, Alex Radovich, Talmage Barton and Lucas Motley formed the 200 freestyle, and Ullman, Radovich, Motley and Ezra Nash swam the 400 yard freestyle.
Ullman, Radovich, Motley and Nash also swam the 200 yard medley.
Sophomore Gabe Woodland, Montrose’s Diver, also qualified.
Individually, Motley qualified in the yard breaststroke, with Radovich securing a spot with the 100 yard backstroke. Ullmann will compete in the 100 yard fly.
"It was super exciting and we were really happy that we were able to make it to state because of last yea, when the season was canceled," Ullmann said on hearing the relay teams made the cut.
"... We just have to do the best that we can, because we didn’t have a lot of time to get into the best shape that we could be in, but even with this amount of time, we were able to get our best times. We just have to go as hard as we can since we have this opportunity."
In the 200 medley, Montrose is ranked 19th, with a time of 1:48.19, and is one spot lower (18th) in the 400 free. Montrose is ranked highest in the 200 free relay, coming in at No. 16 with a time of 1:37.44.
After participating in just a few meets, but practicing extensively in Season D (spring/summer), the boys clinched an opportunity to gain state experience and see where they match up alongside the 4A field.
It’s quite a turnaround for the group, as there was no certainty at first as to whether there would be a season for the MHS program before Season D officially started, due to limited scheduled meets and questions on if the program could field enough swimmers.
Ultimately, the athletes made the season work, and have a chance to put up strong times before heading into the offseason.
The 4A dive finals will start at 9:30 a.m. on June 25, followed by the swim finals at 3 p.m.
