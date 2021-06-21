Montrose High School will send seven of its track athletes to the state tournament later this week. There are 18 qualifiers per event.
Isaac Renfow qualified in the 110 and 300 meter hurdles, and is ranked eighth in both events in all of 4A. His times of 15.87 (110 meter) and (41.07) were both the best marks in the Southwestern League this season.
Renfrow will also run in the 4x100 meter relay alongside Amaris Mora, Junior Rodriguez and Alonzo Leiba. Austin Zimmer will serve as a relay alternate.
The group ranks 16th in 4A with a time of 44.78. Mora, who posted nine first-place finishes this season, missed the cut in the 100 meter. He was ranked 24th.
Jaxxon Tosi made the cut in the shot put. He’s ranked 17th.
Before the official heat list was revealed, Tosi and head coach Brian Simpson weren't sure during Monday's practice if Tosi would make the cut, since he was ranked 19th on the latest rankings from Maxpreps.com.
Taylor Foster finished the season in 15th in the 100 meter dash, so she’ll head to state as one of two representatives (Taylor Yanosky is the other) from MHS’s girl’s team. Foster’s 12.71 mark in the 100 meter dash ranked No. 1 in the SWL.
"We're positive that she’s going to come out and do really great things and that she’ll run a great time," Simpson said.
Yanosky, a junior, is 17th in the shot put, and is 13th in discus. She ranked in the top five for both events in the league.
Montrose's performances at the Multi-League meet in Grand Junction, and the Montrose Invitational, helped the athletes clinch spots at state. Both the boy's and girl's teams placed in the top five for the majority of the season, but performed especially well at those meets earlier this month.
The top 10 in field events will advance to finals on Saturday, and the top three runners in each heat for track events, as well as the three next best times, will move on.
"We'll line up and walk in to the ring and try to be the best and be the most awesome competitor that we can be on that day," Simpson said. "We are ready to go."
The state meet, hosted at Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood, is set to run from June 24 - 26, with events in 4A held the 24th and 25th. Events start at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday.
