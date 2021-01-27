Feverishly ready to show off their talent, Olathe High School boys basketball are ready to talk business this season. Coming off a season on which the team went 4-17 (1-8 in conference play), coach Gene Stollsteimer and his group are confident a turnaround can happen in 2021.
“This team has a ton of confidence,” Stollsteimer said during practice last week. “We have eight returning varsity players, four starters, so they know how rough it was last year, and they're all super excited to come back and play, no matter what the conditions are.
“... we’re a group that’s very hungry to prove that we’re a lot different than we were last year even though we have the same people.”
Those conditions involve social distancing on the bench and the season’s biggest change, outside of a shorter schedule, which is mask wearing during play.
Players donned masks during full-court press drills at last week's practice, and though the masks took some getting used to, familiarity is starting to creep in.
“It’s been a challenge, for sure,” said senior forward and two-year starter Austin Arnold. “It’s something weird to get used to. It’s still tough, but we’re getting better. We’ll be good by the time the season starts.”
The requirement will likely force Olathe to use frequent substitutions and more timeouts throughout the game, said Stollsteimer, who prefers to save his timeouts and allow his players to find extended rhythm to start a game.
“It’s going to be all new to me,” he said. “We’ll have to play it by ear.”
A bevy of changes are likely coming to the game script, but the on court focus will stay the same as mask use won’t change the team’s identity.
“One thing I did tell them (the players) is that I wasn’t going to use it as an excuse,” Stollsteimer said. “We’re going to do what we do. We’re a pressing, up-tempo team that likes to run. We’re not going to use masks as an excuse to not be ourselves.”
Joining Arnold as returning players are Xzavier Waterman, point guard Garrett Walraven and junior Jerrel Vigil. The four are surrounded by a supporting cast, including Camden Thrush, that gained varsity experience last season.
“We’re meshing really well,” Arnold said. “We got a good group this year. I have high hopes for the season.”
“Most of our team is building off of last year,” Vigil added. “We all have the chemistry and experience to potentially go somewhere.”
Waterman, junior, performed as one of the Pirates’ all-around players last season, averaging 8.1 points per game while leading the team in assists per game (1.9). He was second on the team in rebounds, averaging 5.2 per game.
Defensively, he had 38 steals and 20 blocks, the latter acting as a team-high mark.
“We’re excited to have him,” Stollsteimer said. “He’s excited to come back and show how much better he is this year than last year.”
Arnold and Vigil played in all 19 games last season, offering a blend of rebounds and steals. Arnold is expected to act as Olathe’s center inside the paint as the team’s tallest player.
The Pirates are also facing another potential challenge. The program moved to the 2A class this season after spending, at least since the 2005-2006 season, in 3A. The move comes due to a decline in the school’s enrollment. (OHS has lost approximately 140 kids since 2010, Joe Archuleta, athletic director said, moving the school into the appropriate 2A classification numbers.)
Olathe was aware of the change before the end of season last year, but the move means different opposition, a potentially different level of competition and new game plan adjustments.
“Everybody in this area is good,” Stollsteimer said. “They’re all well coached. We’re excited to see — it’s different. This is the first year we haven’t been allowed to scrimmage or do preseason work against anyone else, so we don’t really know what to expect until the first game.”
The Pirates faced Roaring Fork, Paonia and Cedaredge last season, all of who the team will face this season, though teams like Plateau Valley, De Beque and Caprock Academy will present new competition.
“I’m excited about coming into 2A this year,” Arnold said. “It’s a whole lot of teams we haven’t seen a whole lot before. But I’m excited. New challenges, new hurdles to overcome. We’ll see what happens.”
“Us, as a group, we’re ready to take on whatever’s coming,” Vigil said. “We have big goals for this season.”
The Pirates will tip off 2021 on the road against Roaring Fork, a team they went 0-2 against in 2020 but lost by just single digits in both games, on Thursday.
