230714-sports-richmond

Noah Richmond of Montrose stands next to the 18th hole on Tuesday, July 11, after setting a new course record at the Black Canyon Golf Course. Richmond, a senior at Montrose High School and a member of the Red Hawks’ golf team, shot a nine-under par 61, besting the previous record (63) by two shots. (Courtesy photo)

Noah Richmond of Montrose has set a new course record at the Black Canyon Golf Course, shooting a nine-under par 61 on Tuesday, July 11. His card was 31-30—61. Richmond is a senior at MHS and has been a member of the MHS golf team since he was a freshman and has qualified for three state championships.

Playing with the MHS senior was Caleb Caskey of Montrose, also a MHS golf team member, and two golfers from Grand Junction, Ky Korte and Jack Caul.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?