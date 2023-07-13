Noah Richmond of Montrose stands next to the 18th hole on Tuesday, July 11, after setting a new course record at the Black Canyon Golf Course. Richmond, a senior at Montrose High School and a member of the Red Hawks’ golf team, shot a nine-under par 61, besting the previous record (63) by two shots. (Courtesy photo)
Noah Richmond of Montrose has set a new course record at the Black Canyon Golf Course, shooting a nine-under par 61 on Tuesday, July 11. His card was 31-30—61. Richmond is a senior at MHS and has been a member of the MHS golf team since he was a freshman and has qualified for three state championships.
Playing with the MHS senior was Caleb Caskey of Montrose, also a MHS golf team member, and two golfers from Grand Junction, Ky Korte and Jack Caul.
“It was a steady round,” said Richmond afterwards, “no bogeys.”
Following the group was BCGC professional Tom Young, who added, “he almost birdied 18, too.” Richmond had seven birdies and he eagled the 10th hole, a par 4.
Richmond’s round broke the old course record by two shots, 63. The old mark was shared by five local golfers. In the past two weeks, Richmond has scored rounds of 63 at the BCGC.
Last month, Richmond shot a two-under 70 at Thornhill Golf Course in Thornton to qualify for the U.S. Junior Amateur, which is presented annually by the U.S. Golf Association. The USGA Junior Amateur field consists of the top players age 19 and under throughout the U.S. and internationally. This year, golfers from 18 countries will compete.
The 75th annual U.S. Junior Amateur Championship will be July 25-29 at the Daniel Island Club in Charleston, SC. The USGA Junior Amateur dates to 1948 and the winners of the championship include professional golf’s big names like Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Johnny Miller and three-time junior amateur champion, Tiger Woods. Winners of the junior amateur earn an exemption to play in the 2024 U.S. Open and the 2023 and 2024 U.S. Amateur Championship.
There will be a fundraiser/golf tournament Thursday, July 13, at 6 p.m. at Black Canyon Golf Course to raise travel funds for Richmond. Two-person teams can play, and the fundraiser will include appetizers.
