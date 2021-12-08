The Rifle Bears used a hot-shooting start in the first quarter to set the tone for the boys' basketball game at the Olathe Field House.
The Bruins raced out to a 13-3 lead after the first frame, and basically never let up, cruising to a 39-27 victory. The win evened the Bears record at 2-2.
The Pirates rebounded somewhat in the second period, outscoring the Bears 10-5 to make the halftime score 18-13 in favor of the visitors.
The second half of play was more of the same as the Bears outscored the Pirates 19-14.
“Some nights you just can’t buy a basket," Olathe coach Robb Feeback said. "That was tonight. The kids didn’t get down and I just asked the kids to compete and fight like heck, and we really battled their big players really hard.”
The Pirates' shooting touch was a bit off tonight and shot after shot just would not fall despite lots of effort and energy expended.
“We put ourselves in some situations where we should have made some baskets," Feeback said. "We had some good looks, and we just didn’t finish.
“Once again I thought our defense was actually good compared to who we were playing. I challenged my players and they definitely came through. We have got to work on making some of those open shots and perhaps making some better decisions on the offensive end.
“Defense, that is our whole point of emphasis. We are going to do everything we can to play defense and it’s all going to be about effort and hustle. I can’t question our kids tonight. So at the end of the day, I am happy with our kids and we are just going to get better.”
The Pirates (1-3) travel to Gunnison on Dec. 14 to take on the Cowboys.
