Senior Day didn’t go as planned for Montrose High School softball.
Facing a 4-2 deficit in the the top of the fifth in the first game of a doubleheader, Montrose gave up four more runs to Rifle, more than enough for a Bears team that came into Saturday’s having scored 22 runs in their past two games.
The Bears added four more runs in the seventh inning, and the Indians weren’t able to match it, losing 12-2 in game one.
Savanah Piquette and Baeli Minerich scored the only runs for Montrose. Andie Blowers, Sadie Corn and Minerich each had a double, with Lara Edeker and Grace Gibson adding a single. The Indians left the bases loaded twice, but could only send across one run.
The Bears kept having their way with Montrose’s pitching in game two, scoring six runs in the first two innings. The Indians tied the game with two in the bottom of the third, but Rifle scored four in the fourth and seven in the fifth to win 17-5.
Rifle had 15 runs batted in on 14 hits in the second game and junior Taelia Jones allowed five runs (one earned) on six hits in 3 2/3 innings.
Rifle’s sweep moves Montrose to 9-7 (8-7 in the CHSAA RPI, which determines playoff seeding), the closest the team has been to .500 all season. After starting the campaign 7-1, the Indians have dropped six of eight, including a 1-4 record during the recent five-game homestand, though a tough schedule has played a role.
The stretch has dropped Montrose to No. 34 in the 4A RPI, two spots outside of playoff contention.
Piquette, Edeker, Gibson, Malaya Becenti, Grace Ancell and Dani Brueggeman were the senior group honored on Senior Day.
The Indians will need a strong October to sneak back into the playoff picture, but they’ll first rematch with Grand Junction Central (15-4 and No. 7 in 5A RPI) on Thursday at Central. Delta (8-9), Fruita (8-11), Gunnison (9-9) and Grand Junction (3-14), in that order, are next on Montrose’s schedule.
