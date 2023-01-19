The Colorado School of Mines has fought its way to the top of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference standings with a pair of wins over state rivals. The Orediggers record now stands at 11-1 in the RMAC and 17-1 overall.
Other scores from last weekend’s action
• Friday:
Colorado Mines 93, Regis 61
Colorado Western 64, New Mexico Highlands 76
MSU Denver 73, UCCS 80
Colorado Mesa 80, Black Hills State 69
Adams State 59, Colorado Christian 72
Westminster 68, South Dakota Mines 71
Fort Lewis 84, Chadron State 72
• Saturday:
Adams State 80, Chadron State 92
Colorado Mesa 69, South Dakota Mines 60-
Colorado Mines 85, UCCS 66
Fort Lewis 80, Colorado Christian 62
Colorado Western 50, CSU Pueblo 59
Upcoming games this weekend that will have a bearing on the league standings are as follows:
Black Hills State at New Mexico Highlands
Colorado Mesa at Fort Lewis
Colorado Mines at Colorado Western
Black Hills State at CSU Pueblo
Colorado Mesa at Westminster
2022-23 RMAC Men’s Basketball Standings
• School League Overall
Colorado School of Mines 11-1, 17-1
Fort Lewis College 9-1,15-1
Black Hills State 8-1, 14-1
Colorado Mesa 9-2, 14-3
UCCS 7-4, 13-5
Chadron State 6-5, 9-8
CSU Pueblo 5-6, 9-8
South Dakota Mines 5-6, 6-11
New Mexico Highlands 5-7, 7-11
Regis University 4-6, 7-9
Westminster 4-7, 5-12
Colorado Christian 3-8, 7-10
MSU Denver 3-8, 6-11
Colorado Western 1-9, 3-11
Adams State 1-10, 3-14
Mesa Mavericks upset Black Hills State
The Mavs extended their winning streak to eight games as they handed Black Hills State their first loss of the season. The Mavericks took a three-point lead into the halftime 33-30, and then extended their lead as they outscored the Yellow Jacks 47-39 in the second stanza to win the game 80-69.
The Mavericks concluded a double win weekend as they also took the measure of South Dakota School of Mines by the score of 69-60 to run their RMAC record to 9-2 and 14-3 overall.
The league standings are bound to continue to change. Stay tuned.
Meanwhile the Fort Lewis Skyhawks also won a pair of games on the road as they defeated the Chadron State Eagles 84-72 and then took the measure of Colorado Christian by the score of 80-62. Fort Lewis is now in second place in the RMAC standings, just one half game ahead of pre-season favorite Black Hills State.
The Colorado Western Mountaineers continue to run into bad luck and tough teams as they dropped a pair on the road, first to New Mexico Highlands 76-64 and then to CSU Pueblo 59-50 at the Massari Gymnasium on the CSU Pueblo campus.
