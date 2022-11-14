The opening weekend of competition for Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference schools got off to a rousing start with six teams sporting undefeated 2-0 records. The opening weekend saw Black Hills State takedown Arkansas Fort Smith 73-49 and Oklahoma Christian 80-73.

The Colorado Mesa Mavericks took care of St. Edwards 81-64 and Dallas Baptist 68-56. Colorado School of Mines handled Lubbock Christian 69-66 and St. Mary’s 87-65.



