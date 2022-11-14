The opening weekend of competition for Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference schools got off to a rousing start with six teams sporting undefeated 2-0 records. The opening weekend saw Black Hills State takedown Arkansas Fort Smith 73-49 and Oklahoma Christian 80-73.
The Colorado Mesa Mavericks took care of St. Edwards 81-64 and Dallas Baptist 68-56. Colorado School of Mines handled Lubbock Christian 69-66 and St. Mary’s 87-65.
CSU Pueblo took down Midwestern State 79-59 and then won a one-point victory over Cameron 76-75. Fort Lewis started the year by winning a buzzer beater, 84-81, over Eastern New Mexico and then took down Angelo State 79-70.
The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs also remained undefeated. The Mountain Lions took down Cameron 92-77 and then won a closely fought game with Midwestern State by the score of 72-68.
Here are the standings for RMAC Men’s basketball after one weekend of competition:
2-0 Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa, CO. School of Mines, CSU Pueblo, Fort Lewis, UCCS
1-1 Metro State Denver, Regis, Westminster
1-0 Adams State, Colorado Christian, N.M. Highlands, Colorado Western
0-2 Chadron State, South Dakota Mines
The upcoming weekend will feature several games that may tip the balance of several undefeated teams. Black Hills State travels to Moorhead, Minnesota to take on Minnesota State at Moorhead. Fort Lewis welcomes Northern New Mexico, while Colorado Mines travels to California State (East Bay).
Regis travels to California and takes on San Francisco State University. Western Colorado travels south to take on Texas A&M International University, while the University of Sioux Falls visits Chadron State.
