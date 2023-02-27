The Fort Lewis Skyhawks had destiny in their hands on Saturday evening at the Whalen Gymnasium in Durango as they hosted the Orediggers of the Colorado School of Mines. A victory would clinch the outright RMAC regular season basketball championship for the Skyhawks.
But that was not to be. The Orediggers threw a pressing defense and upset the offensive flow of the Skyhawks and took a 75-64 hard fought victory and denied the Skyhawks sole possession of the RMAC championship.
Thanks to the Mines victory over Fort Lewis on the final night of the regular season, Colorado Mesa and Fort Lewis finished the regular season with 19-3 RMAC records and are co-champions. However, the Mavericks edge ahead of the Skyhawks on the head-to-head tiebreaker as the Mavericks defeated Fort Lewis 75-68 on Jan. 20, thus leapfrogging the Skyhawks for the top seed in the RMAC tournament.
RMAC Final Men’s Basketball Standings
Colorado Mesa, 19-3 RMAC; 24-4 overall
Fort Lewis, 19-3 RMAC; 25-3 overall
Black Hills State 18-4 RMAC; 24-4 overall
Colorado Mines 18-4 RMAC; 24-4 overall
Chadron State 16-6 RMAC; 19-9 overall
Westminster 12-10 RMAC; 13-15 overall
Regis Univ. 9-13 RMAC; 12-16 overall
MSU Denver 9-13 RMAC; 12-16 overall
UCCS9-13 RMAC; 15-14 overall
N. Mex. Highlands 9-13 RMAC; 11-17 overall
CSU Pueblo 8-14 RMAC; 12-16 overall
S. Dakota Mines 8-14 RMAC; 9-19 overall
CO. Christian 6-16 RMAC; 10-18 overall
Adams State 3-19 RMAC; 5-23 overall
CO. Western 2-20 RMAC; 4-22 overall
• The rest of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tournament lines up as follows:
Regis University at Fort Lewis
Westminster at Black Hills State
MSU Denver at Colorado Mesa
Chadron State at Colorado School of Mines
Assuming Mesa State prevails over MSU Denver, the Mavericks would then host the semi-finals and the final game of the tournament at their campus. If Mesa were to be upset the school with the highest standing in the conference would host.
The NCAA National Tournament features eight regional sites that host the round of 64 through the Sweet Sixteen. The top teams in each region will be granted the right to host the initial round of the national tournament.
The current Top 10 rankings are: Fort Lewis, Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa, Angelo State, W. Texas A&M, Colorado Mines, Lubbock Christian, Texas Kingsville, St. Edwards and East New Mexico.
The final ranking and the NCAA Selection Show is scheduled for 9 p.m. Sunday, March 5, when the eight teams from each region will be selected.
