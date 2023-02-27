The Fort Lewis Skyhawks had destiny in their hands on Saturday evening at the Whalen Gymnasium in Durango as they hosted the Orediggers of the Colorado School of Mines. A victory would clinch the outright RMAC regular season basketball championship for the Skyhawks.

But that was not to be. The Orediggers threw a pressing defense and upset the offensive flow of the Skyhawks and took a 75-64 hard fought victory and denied the Skyhawks sole possession of the RMAC championship.



