Seniors Cole Simmons and Ben Robuck aren’t ones to overly dwell on their previous win or loss.
Following their first-place finishes at the regional tournament on Feb. 15, the Montrose wrestlers’ focus is their opening-round opponent at state, which is from Thursday to Saturday at the Pepsi Center.
“Regionals is in the past,” said Robuck who's at the 170-pound class. “It’s already gotten me my seeding that I needed and what I wanted. The next step forward is going to state and wrestling my best.”
“I’m just going to take my matches one at a time,” said Simmons (182). “Whoever I wrestle, I wrestle. Whoever I wrestle before, I wrestle before. I’m just excited to see what comes.”
However, they’re not afraid to admit that they have a goal in mind for the tournament: Win a state title.
“You’ve got to have the mindset of winning a state championship,” said Simmons, a three-time state qualifier. “.... That ultimate goal always gets you higher even if you don’t hit it. You’re always going to be better than you were.”
Robuck, who’s also going to state for his third time, said this has been a goal he’s been thriving for since last year. He competed in different competitions and camps over the summer which all told gave him 50 additional matches before the Indians’ season started in early December.
And that’s on top of Robuck lifting weights with the football team.
“I’ve spent all summer getting ready for this weekend,” he said
That’s not the only reason Robuck, the No. 2 seed in his weight class, is confident about his chances at state. He was at the same regional tournament which also featured the first- and third-ranked grapplers in his weight division.
“I’m feeling like I’m peaking at the right time,” Robuck said.
These two aren’t the only ones for the Indians heading into the state tournament.
Montrose will have six other wrestlers going to the Pepsi Center in Kamron Alegria (106), Jacob Padilla (113), Kaale Bradshaw (132), Raul Martinez (195), Brandon Van Nooten (220) and Colten Brueggeman (285).
Coach Neil Samples the days leading up to this upcoming competition has been exciting as he had eight grapplers “show up and wrestle” at regionals.
“This is a good group of kids,” he said. “They’ve been pushing themselves hard this year.”
As the only freshman heading to state, Alegria has been a nice addition to the squad, said Samples. But the Montrose coach added he’s not particularly surprised that his lightweight competitor qualified, considering he was a ferocious wrestler in middle school and spent extra time in the off-season preparing for this year.
“We knew he was good,” Samples said. “But he’s stepped up as a varsity member and won a lot of matches for us.”
Robuck said, during his four years with the team, he’s been thrilled to see each season more of his teammates qualify for state. His first year only three grapplers went to the tournament but now, in his final season, that number has more than doubled.
“I’ve never been more proud of our team,” he said. “... Everybody who’s going to state this year, and even the ones that didn’t qualify, worked their butts off. They did work after and before practice. I can’t wait to, hopefully, see everyone do really well at state.”
Samples credited the increased number of state qualifiers to the wrestlers’ “attitude in the room.”
“It’s been building off people,” he said. “You’ve got underclassmen watching the upperclassmen succeed. That’s how you build a good program. It’s finally coming around.”
The Indians are readying to have a battle on their hands when the state tourney starts as all but one of them will begin the tournament facing an opponent with at least 20 wins.
Alegria (30-12 record) will begin against Pueblo East’s Zion Mares (27-14). Padilla (21-12) faces off against Mountain View’s Jordan Gilbert (27-12). Bradshaw (15-13) takes on Coronado’s Daven Ollier-Monell (31-13)
Robuck (38-6) battles Carter Bergman of George Washington (20-9). Simmons (27-3) competes against Denver North’s Jovani Cano (29-22). Martinez (28-9) faces off against Mason Leadbetter of Pueblo West (12-17).
Van Nooten (29-11) takes on Thomas Garnica of Thomas Jefferson (38-6). And Brueggeman (6-7) competes against Skyline’s Oscar Aranday (35-5).
But records aside anything can happen at any given tournament, Samples said, indicating toward Bradshaw who was on the outside looking in at regionals but ended up taking second in his weight division.
“That’s what I love about this sport: Nobody is out of a match,” the Montrose coach said. “... Any one of these kids can produce well at state.”
