Several games this past weekend in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tightened the space between the top four teams in the league. Colorado School of Mines continues to hang on to the top spot with its 12-1 record.
The weekend produced the following results:
• Friday:
Black Hills State, 82
New Mexico Highlands, 57
Colorado Christian, 69
Regis University, 81
Westminster, 76
Adams State, 67
South Dakota Mines, 54
CSU Pueblo, 68
MSU Denver, 77
Colorado Western, 70
Colorado Mesa, 75
Fort Lewis, 68
• Saturday:
Regis University, 71
Chadron State, 94
Colorado Mines, 79
Westminster, 63
Fort Lewis, 79
UCCS, 64
Colorado Christian ,74
Black Hills State, 75
CSU Pueblo, 57
2022-23 Men’s RMAC Basketball Standings:
Colorado School of Mines: 12-1 RMAC; 18-1 overall
Black Hills State: 10-1 RMAC; 16-1 overall
Fort Lewis: 10-2 RMAC; 16-2 overall
Colorado Mesa: 10-2 RMAC; 15-3 overall
Chadron State: 8-5 RMAC; 11-8 overall
UCCS: 7-6 RMAC; 13-7 overall
CSU Pueblo: 6-7 RMAC; 10-9 overall
Regis University: 5-7 RMA; 8-10 overall
South Dakota Mines: 5-7 RMAC; 6-12 overall
New Mexico Highlands: 5-8 RMAC; 7-12 overall
Westminster: 5-8 RMAC; 6-13 overall
MSU Denver: 4-8 RMAC; 7-11 overall
Colorado Christian: 4-9 RMAC; 8-11 overall
Colorado Western: 1-11 RMAC; 3-13 overall
Adams State: 1-11 RMAC; 3-15 overall
The Mesa Mavericks traveled south last Friday and upset the Fort Lewis Skyhawks 75-68. “I just thought Mesa was coached better, played better, and was tougher than we were,” head coach Bob Pietrack said. Mesa raced out to a 25-7 lead and never looked back.
Pietrack said he was proud of his guys for fighting back into the game and not buckling. Mesa would not falter either and prevailed 75-68.
The Skyhawks got back on their winning ways on Saturday evening when the Griffins of Westminster came calling. The Griffins lost to Fort Lewis 79-63.
The Mountaineers of Colorado Western continued struggling. They fell to Metro State of Denver 77-70, and then lost to Colorado Mines by the score of 79-65.
Looking ahead to the upcoming weekend, several interesting games are on tap in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference:
Friday:
New Mexico Highlands at UCCS
CSU Pueblo at Regis
Adams State at Metro State Denver
Fort Lewis at Colorado School of Mines
Saturday:
New Mexico Highland at Regis
Fort Lewis at MSU Denver
Adams State at Colorado School of Mines
Colorado Western at Colorado Mesa
Chadron State at South Dakota Mines
The Fort Lewis-Mines game will have a bearing on the standings as will the contest between Colorado Mesa and Colorado Western.
