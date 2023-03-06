The Fort Lewis Skyhawks rode the hot hand of junior Akuel Kot’s 23 points defeating the Colorado School of Mines Orediggers 82-76 in the championship game of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tournament. The Skyhawks claimed a league co-championship as well as the RMAC tournament championship for the third time in their program’s history.
Fort Lewis flipped the script from its first two go-arounds with the Orediggers capturing the lead with the opening basket. Not this time, however. The Skyhawks at about the three minute mark in the contest saw Kot split two defenders and hit a mid-range jumper to put the Skyhawks up 11-4, and they never looked back.
The Skyhawks posted a 28-3 record matching the program record for wins in a single season.
Akuel Kot was named to the RMAC all-tournament team and was also named Most Valuable Player. Junior Garbrah and Brenden Boatwright of the Skyhawks also were named to the all-tournament team.
Four RMAC teams invited to NCAA South-Central Region Tournament
The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference nabbed four of the eight regional berths in the South-Central NCAA playdowns with a place in the Sweet Sixteen as the prize for the surviving team.
The West Texas Buffaloes (25-6) were awarded the top seed in the eight team bracket and will host the Texas A&M Kingsville Javelinas (21-11) in the opener. The Fort Lewis Skyhawks were seeded second on the other side of the bracket. They will host the Lubbock Christian Chaps (19-11) in Durango.
The Colorado School of Mines (26-5) will host the Black Hills State Yellow Jackets (25-5) on one side of the bracket while Colorado Mesa’s Mavericks (25-5) will play host to the Angelo State Rams (19-11) in Grand Junction.
The entire national field of 64 teams will be reduced to the Sweet Sixteen after play has been completed this coming weekend.
