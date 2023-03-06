The Fort Lewis Skyhawks rode the hot hand of junior Akuel Kot’s 23 points defeating the Colorado School of Mines Orediggers 82-76 in the championship game of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tournament. The Skyhawks claimed a league co-championship as well as the RMAC tournament championship for the third time in their program’s history.

Fort Lewis flipped the script from its first two go-arounds with the Orediggers capturing the lead with the opening basket. Not this time, however. The Skyhawks at about the three minute mark in the contest saw Kot split two defenders and hit a mid-range jumper to put the Skyhawks up 11-4, and they never looked back.



