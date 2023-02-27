Roosevelt ends Red Hawks playoff run, 58-37

The Montrose Red Hawks girls basketball team gave it a spirited effort but fell to the Roughriders of Roosevelt High School in Johnstown last Friday evening, Feb. 24, by the score of 58-37.
The home team jumped out to a commanding 15 to 8 lead during the first quarter of action. The margin grew even larger as the Roughriders outscored the Red Hawks 22-9 in the second frame making the halftime score, 37-17.
The second half of the contest was played almost evenly as the Roughrider outscored the Red Hawks by a single point, 21-20. The 20-point halftime advantage however was just too deep a hole for the Red Hawks to dig themselves out of.
The Red Hawks saw eight players hit the scoring column with Mayce Oberg leading with nine points. Heather Power added eight points to the total while Bryar Moss chipped in with six points and Haven Johnson added four. Sadie Wareham, Sarah Imus, Taygan Rocco and Maggie Legg also contributed points.
The Red Hawks captured 27 rebounds during the contest, 23 on the defensive board and only four on the offensive end. Heather Power was a powerhouse on the board as she grabbed 11 rebounds. Mayce Oberg has five rebounds and Bryar Moss added three to the team total.
The Roughrider defense gave the Red Hawks problems throughout the contest and were unable to get their offense untracked.
The Red Hawks handed out seven assists, had four steals, but the Roughriders defense caused 25 turnovers.
The Roughriders (23-2) advance to the Elite 8 and will take on Air Academy in one of the quarterfinal games. In other brackets George Washington plays Falcon, Mead takes on Windsor and Canon City tangles with Durango.
The Red Hawks finished their season with 16 wins and nine losses and advanced into the Sweet 16 before their season ended with a 58-37 loss to the Roughriders of Roosevelt High School.
The Red Hawks lose only two seniors, Moss and Imus. The rest of the team will return having tasted tournament success and hungry for more.
