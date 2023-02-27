Roosevelt ends Red Hawks playoff run, 58-37

Montrose High School's Mayce Oberg drives for a basket in the first quarter against Grand Junction on Feb. 14. The Red Hawks girls dropped to Roosevelt on Feb. 24. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)

 William Woody

The Montrose Red Hawks girls basketball team gave it a spirited effort but fell to the Roughriders of Roosevelt High School in Johnstown last Friday evening, Feb. 24, by the score of 58-37.

The home team jumped out to a commanding 15 to 8 lead during the first quarter of action. The margin grew even larger as the Roughriders outscored the Red Hawks 22-9 in the second frame making the halftime score, 37-17.



