In his 16-year career, Montrose boys basketball coach Ryan Voehringer never had a more emotionally-charged season than this 2019-2020 year.
The Indians’ off-season was marked by tragedy after standout Connor Imus drowned in May 2019 and later that year senior point guard Sean Alex’s mother passed away following a battle with cancer.
“I’ve dealt with more this year from a tragedy-standpoint than anything else in my entire career,” Voehringer said. “... I’m proud of how these guys have dealt with adversity and battled all season long.”
But it came to a close on Wednesday after Montrose (20-5) lost 43-32 over Lincoln at home in the Sweet 16 round of the state playoffs.
Although the year had its ups and downs, these misfortunes brought the team together, according to senior forward Trey Schwerdtfeger, saying he’s never been closer with a group of teammates in his life.
“It’s been rough for all of us,” he said. “But for us to come out and win 20 games this season, it’s huge. If someone told me that at the beginning of the season, I would have told them, ‘No way!’”
Voehringer was proud of his players’ effort in Wednesday's loss.
Montrose limited Lincoln High School and soon-to-be Washington State player Tijani Bamba, who averages over 24 points, to under 20. And the Indians held a Lancers team, which normally scores more than 60 a game, to 43.
But Montrose’s offense suffered as it shot 36 percent from the floor (13-of-36). And no player scored in double-digits as Schwerdtfeger had a team-high eight while Trey Reese and Jordan Jennings both had six apiece.
Voehringer credited Lincoln’s stifling defense but acknowledged the team missed some shots that it usually makes.
“It was hard to get into our (offense) because they were pressuring us,” he said. “... But we couldn’t get the ball to go into the basket.”
Lincoln never trailed after the first quarter, taking an 11-8 lead into the second period. The Lancers then went on to score nine-straight points to open the frame before the Indians countered with five before the end of the first half.
But Lincoln still led 20-13 at the break.
The Lancers’ added on their advantage in the proceeding quarters, leading as much as 14 points in the fourth period.
Voehringer said he wasn’t going to let one game take away from an excellent year. The Indians won 20 games , went 7-1 in Southwestern League play and hosted two playoffs games.
Voehringer also expressed his appreciation for the two seniors, Alex and Schwerdtfeger. The Montrose coach said each one put in quite the effort during their time with the Indians.
“You’re sad that the season ended but we battled,” said Voehringer said. “We never backed down.”
Montrose played in front of a nearly-packed house as Lloyd McMillan Memorial Gym was nearly full except for some empty seats behind Lincoln’s bench.
Voehringer said with sights like that, it was one of the reasons why he wanted to come back to his alma mater six years ago and took over the boys basketball program.
“The community support is great. They’ve supported us all year long,” he said.
The Indians will look to continue off this season’s success as a core of the team will be back.
Sophomore Luke Hutto and Reese and Jennings, a junior, will be three of the starting five returning next year. Additionally, sophomores Ashden Oberg and Fletcher Cheezum came off the bench and gave Montrose some good minutes.
“We’ve got a lot of pieces coming back,” Voehringer said. “Obviously, we’ve got to replace our point guard in Sean and Schwerdtfeger had a great season. … I like the group we’ve got coming back.”
But, for now, the coaches and players are going to reflect on one amazing, emotionally-exhausting season.
“It was a rough ride and I’m going to miss it,” Schwerdtfeger said, getting choked up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.