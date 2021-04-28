Twenty-eight teams playing at the Black Canyon Golf Course in Montrose on Saturday raised more than $6,000 for the Montrose High School girls golf team.
The format was a four-person scramble.
“Montrose loves the kids here,” said MHS girls coach Jim Scarry. “A lot of them don’t play themselves, but they wanted to support the team. We appreciate it.”
Two teams tied for first place. The team of Rocco Manuel, Connor Bell, Liam Beshoar and Logan Files posted an 11-under-par net score of 59. Also posting a 59 was the team of Tony Schwarz, Lewis Casper, Woody Beardsley, and Jimmy Schuster.
Two teams came in at 10-under par, 60 – Tony Blay, Vidal Martinez, Dawson Hussong and Seth Hussong. They shared a third place with the team of John Ramsey, Janece Culver, Steve Metheny and Brenda Metheny.
The MHS girls golf team hosted a 10-team tournament Tuesday morning at the BCGC. Scarry noted that the team is “young,” and given how there was no sport last year because of the pandemic, there will be challenges ahead. “It’s a good group. More will be joining us once volleyball wraps up.”
