Montrose High School senior Bryan Delgado said his motivation for his breakthrough season was teammate Sean Alex.
Delgado said he knew if the soccer team was going to flourish in 2019, someone had to be a complement to Alex’s offensive capabilities.
Delgado, whose previous season-high in goals was four, has become that complement, finding the back of the net 20 times to go along with a team-high 11 assists.
“I just looked up to Sean,” Delgado said. “He’s obviously been the top scorer for the past few seasons. And I’ve always tried to keep up with him and help him out too.”
It’s shown.
This season, Alex has once again shown he’s one of the best goal scorers in Colorado. He recorded his third-straight 20-plus goal season as he’s currently scored 25 times this year.
Alex said that statistic is thanks to all of his teammates over the past three years because their passing has allowed him to get good looks at the goal.
“We have a ton of guys that give me the ball at the right place, at the right time,” he said.
But Alex and Delgado’s offensive effectiveness is hard to come by, said Montrose coach Cassie Snyder.
“It’s rare for a team to have a goal scorer like Sean at all, but now we have two,” she said. “Bryan has totally stepped up this year and he’s made huge plays for us offensively all season.”
Snyder said the midfield has also put in a lot of work on the offensive end, as the likes of Aiden Harrell and Jorge Baeza have combined for seven goals and 18 assists. And Robert Ramirez has been a force, scoring six goals and adding two assists.
The defensive line has also had a strong presence, Alex said. Without them making stops and moving the ball forward, the strikers wouldn’t have a chance to find the back of the next, he added.
All sides of the ball have been gelling well to end the regular season, said Snyder.
The Indians (9-6) are entering the state playoffs on a high note as the team won the Southwestern League title over Durango last Friday.
Snyder said this contest was “a battle,” considering Montrose was on the road, playing on Durango’s Senior Night and the game coming down to who’ll be crowned SWL champs.
“We proved that we could beat a quality opponent when it matters,” Snyder said. “I think that’s going to help us a ton moving forward into the playoffs.”
This goal was a long time coming as the Indians set this objective back in the summer during a University of Denver soccer camp.
But now the players have another goal they hope to check off their list: advance to the state semifinals.
The Indians, the No. 17 seat, will have a tough test, entering round one of the playoffs as they face off at 16th-ranked Loveland (13-2) at noon, Saturday.
This match will be an interesting one, Snyder said, as she’s not familiar with the opposing Indians’ team or any opponent they played this season.
But, if there’s any indication that gives Montrose the nod it’ll come down to the opposing win percentage. Despite Loveland posting 13 wins, the team’s opponents finished with a total win percentage of .436, meanwhile, Montrose’s OWP is .588.
“Our strength of schedule is much stronger than theirs,” Snyder said. “... We’ve played a lot of tough teams so we know what it takes to (win) against pretty tough teams.”
Added Alex: “We’ve got a lot of momentum. We know that we can beat the team that we’re playing.”
Snyder said the team has taken on the “road warriors” mentality as the Indians will enter the state playoffs away from home and will more than likely continue to do so if they make a deep, postseason run.
Although Montrose will travel to the Front Range to beat Loveland, the players said they believe they have the chance to advance.
“I feel confident going to Loveland … and going to the next round,” Delgado said.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
