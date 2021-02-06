Last season against Roaring Fork, Olathe girls basketball lost by 13. This season, the tide turned.
The Pirates reversed their fortunes, defeating Roaring Fork by 13 to start the season with a win, and followed that performance with a six-point win against Plateau Valley, 54-48.
“We learned a lot there in the first two games,” coach Paul Althaus said.
The team lost to Cedarage on Tuesday — a game they knew would be tough, Althaus said — and narrowly missed victory against Paonia, losing 38-36.
But with eight seniors on the team, and an additional set of players gaining varsity experience, Althaus has been able to use a deep bench with a versatile roster.
“We’ve been able to get 10 or 11 kids some significant playing time on the varsity floor,” Althaus said.
Junior Makayla Millsap and seniors Annie Bollinger and Ashlee Green have started the season well, the Pirates coach added. Bollinger helped Olathe break the press against Cedaredge, and has handled the bulk of the minutes as the Pirates’ post player.
The trio have also led the way as the team focuses on emphasizing communication during the game throughout the game, a point of emphasis by Althaus before the season started.
“It’s easier for me to be communicating with them,” he said. “It’s a little tougher with them on the floor.”
Mariah Garcia scored 11 points in the win over Roaring Fork, a team-high. It was an all-around performance for the senior, who added seven rebounds, three steals and one assist.
The move down to 2A has also helped the team so far this season as they find themselves off to a 2-2 start.
“We felt good how we played against them,” said Althaus of the Cedaredge game.
Following today’s rematch against Plateau Valley, the Pirates will face Caprock Academy and Hotchkiss in week two of the 2021 season.
