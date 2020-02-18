Montrose wrestlers Ben Robuck (170 pounds) and Cole Simmons (182) highlight eight different grapplers for the Indians heading to the state tournament later this week.
Robuck and Simmons will both close out their prep sports career as regional champions after winning the tournament held Friday and Saturday at Cheyenne Mountain. This was the first time either one took first place at regionals.
Robuck started the tournament with a pin before a 15-2 major decision victory in the semifinals. In the first-place match, Robuck pinned Pueblo East’s Xavier Freeman to be crowned regional champ.
Simmons, who received a bye in the quarterfinals, won his first bout via pinfall. He then went on to win regionals in a 10-7 decision over Billy Maddox of Cheyenne Mountain.
Coach Neil Samples said he was proud of his two wrestlers’ performance, adding their results give them a better spot at the state tournament.
“That puts you in a lot better seed at state,” Samples said. “It also keeps that positive wrestling (mindset) going forward. So it was nice to see them get those wins.”
The Indians will have six other grapplers representing Montrose.
Kamron Alegria (106), Kaale Bradshaw (132), Raul Martinez (195) and Brandon Van Nooten (220) all placed second; Jacob Padilla (113) took third; and Colten Bruggeman (285) finished in fourth.
Montrose will have three newcomers heading to state in Alegria, Bradshaw and Van Nooten.
“It was awesome. They came to wrestle,” Samples said of the trio. “That’s what we’ve been talking about all year. It’s not about what has already happened but what happens today.”
Samples added Bradshaw’s state qualification was “a nice surprise.” But the Montrose coach also knew Bradshaw, who pinned the No. 1 ranked wrestler in his weight class at regionals, had potential to do well this season.
“He’s got a lot of talent,” Samples said. “He got out and put it on the mat finally today. So it’s good to see.”
Bruggeman’s regionals finish has been a positive result after a tumultuous season, Samples said. The 285-pounder missed a majority of the season due to a concussion and following his recovery from that he was out for a while due to an illness.
“He’s had a rough year,” Samples said. “So it’s good to have him come out and get into the state tournament again.”
Montrose will close out its season at the state tournament, from Thursday-Saturday, at the Pepsi Center.
