Cassie Snyder looks back to this past year as “a crazy season but in a good way” as the Indians battled back from a 1-3 start to win a Southwestern League title.
In her second season as the Montrose boys head soccer coach, Snyder was honored for her efforts by her peers as she was named SWL Coach of the Year recently.
“I was shocked to see that, to be honest,” she said. “... I feel appreciative and honored to get that.”
Snyder has been with the boys soccer team for the last four years, the first two as the junior varsity coach, before taking the helm for the varsity team in 2018. During this time, she’s seen this now-senior class grow into a group of talented athletes that also got the attention of other league coaches in the All-SWL selections.
Montrose’s Bryan Delgado was named to the All-SWL first-team after a breakout season. Delgado, who scored a handful of goals last season, found the back of the net 20 times to go along with a team-high 12 assists.
“Bryan made a huge step between this year to last year,” Snyder said. “... He just totally transformed himself as a player and striker.”
Meanwhile, fellows seniors, midfielder Jorge Baeza and defender John Thompson, received second-team nods.
Baeza was effective on both sides of the ball as he closed out his Montrose career with three goals, 11 assists and 65 steals. Meanwhile, Thompson helped anchor the defensive line with 98 steals.
Montrose’s younger players were also honored in Aiden Harrell and Robert Ramirez, as the pair made the second team.
Harrell, the only sophomore to make either SWL team, could be found on any part of the field as he accumulated five goals, eight assists and a team-high 111 steals.
And Ramirez, a junior, finished with six goals — which was good for third on the team — to go along with two assists.
However, there is one seemingly big omission for Montrose in senior Sean Alex. Last year’s SWL co-Player of the Year wasn’t listed on either first or second team, despite leading the league in goals with 26.
This wasn’t an oversight, as Alex wasn’t eligible due to receiving a red card against Battle Mountain on Nov. 5. Per CHSAA rules, players and coaches can’t win any postseason accolade if they are ejected from a contest at any point in the season, Snyder said.
Before then, the SWL coaches had Alex named to the first team and the Player of the Year, she added.
Snyder said she called this result “disappointing,” saying Alex has been a supportive member of the team and a captain of the team over the last couple of years. But after a talk between the two, Snyder said this moment was an educational lesson for Alex as it shows that “every action has a consequence.”
“It was just an unfortunate thing. Sean recognizes that he made a mistake,” she said.
In spite of Alex missing out on earning league honors, Snyder said she’s thrilled that five of her players earned accolades after a hard-fought season.
“I was happy with how many of our players were selected. That was pretty exciting. It was well deserved,” she said.
Montrose went 10-7 overall this season with a 6-2 league record.
The Indians’ season ended in the second round of the playoffs on Nov. 5 against Battle Mountain in a 1-0 match.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.