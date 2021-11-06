A senior playing in what could be his final game, Adriel Encarnacion wasn’t shy when asked to assess the Indians’ effort against Denver South last week.
“Everybody gave their all,” Encarnacion said. “It was my last game and all the seniors knew what they had to do. Everybody knew what was on the line. In the end, we didn’t get the result we wanted.”
Montrose’s season ended in a 3-1 loss in the first round of the 4A state playoffs. Sure, they had hoped for a deeper run and felt like they had the team to do so.
But coach Cassie Snyder also had a silver lining for the boys after the game: “We have a pretty bright future.”
Set to return at least 11 freshmen and sophomores, many of whom gained varsity experience this season, the program is primed to potentially elevate past league rivals like Durango and Fruita. Heck, it hasn’t been long since Montrose had a target on its back — the Indians were aiming for a third straight league title at the start of the 2021 campaign.
Encarnacion, a senior who stuck with the team despite the team’s rough patches and youth movement, is confident Montrose’s boys soccer program can start a new streak in the next few seasons.
“They persevered,” Encarnacion said of the younger players “Especially the freshman. Chris (Gonzalez-Muniz) had an excellent last four games and scored the goal against Denver North — that was impressive. Bowden (Vigil) held his own. Brody (Cooling) was amazing in the six (as defensive midfielder) and our sophomores and juniors as well — they did amazing.”
Vigil, a freshman striker, became one of Montrose’s toughest players, exchanging size for toughness and intensity, a trait Gonzalez-Muniz said the underclassmen adopted from the seniors.
Christian-Smith Lucero, a sophomore, scored four goals and had two assists and played in all 15 games, as did Cooling, a freshman midfielder.
Gonzalez-Muniz, a freshman, shook off an early-season injury to post a 13-point campaign (six goals and one assist) in 13 games. He was also learning a new position — left and right winger — after playing most of his life as a center midfielder.
Bohdan Walchle, a freshman striker, grew into his role during the season. Freshman Brayden Brown also played varsity minutes, making it at least four freshmen players to receive considerable playing time at the varsity level, often a rare occurrence.
The underclassmen took steps to move forward and soak up the game despite losing some senior leadership. “We fought through everything — adversity, people quitting. We did the best we could with the number of people we had. We did our best,” Encarnacion said.
Juniors like Quincy Cooling and Logan Boyers were often toe-to-toe with defenders around the field, clearly offering their best efforts.
Cooling and Boyers, along with a talented batch of underclassmen, will continue to grow under the tutelage of Snyder, who will enter her fifth year leading the program. She has compiled a 30-29 record since being named head coach in 2018 and has led the boys to four straight state playoff appearances since then and two Southwestern League titles.
“She’s a good coach,” Gonzalez-Muniz said. “She helps us learn new things and always keeps our heads up when we’re down. She makes sure that we know how to improve for the next game. She never puts us down.
“I appreciate how she is with that… It’s great playing for her honestly. I’m really looking forward to the next few years to come.”
Most, if not all, of the players are expected to play club soccer, continuing to train and absorb game-like reps. Gonzalez-Muniz will play for Santos Laguna, a football club in Mexico, next summer.
“I’ve played with the majority of the junior varsity players and we have a lot of chemistry together,” Gonzalez-Muniz said of the team’s future. “I think we’ll have good seasons moving forward.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press