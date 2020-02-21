Dayton Sofka was not going to let his team go down on Senior Night.
With his team down by two points late in the fourth quarter to Cedaredge, the Olathe senior went to work, outscoring the Bruins himself, 8-0, in a stretch that gave the Pirates the lead back for good.
Sofka’s 28-point night helped the Pirates (3-16; 1-8 in Western Slope League) salvage a 49-43 win over the Bruins, Thursday, at home.
“I had all my brothers here, and I knew we really wanted this,” Sofka said. “I knew they needed a leader out there and I was just trying to be that leader for them.”
Sofka’s scoring outburst started when he knocked down a 3-pointer before converting a bucket while being fouled and later a pair of free throws.
“He’s our leader, and he came through big for us,” Olathe coach Gene Stollsteimer said.
Sofka also made sure the seniors went out with a win as he and teammates Victor Hernandez and Jose Almanza were honored ahead of the contest. All three players then went out and played valuable minutes late in the fourth quarter, Stollsteimer said.
Hernandez came up huge for Olathe hitting a pair of free throws with 35.2 seconds remaining in the game after Cedaredge, not wanting to go away, hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 46-43.
“Historically, we’re not a big free-throw shooting team, but we were pretty good tonight,” Stollsteimer said.
Olathe never led in the first half as Cedaredge had an 11-6 advantage after the first quarter.
The Pirates chipped away at the Bruins’ lead in the second period, cutting the deficit to one point multiple times in the frame.
Olathe hung onto that slim margin at halftime as the home team trailed Cedaredge, 22-21.
The Pirates didn’t take long to secure their first lead of the game to start the second half after Sofka, on Olathe’s first possession, got a layup to go.
The Pirates would then have the advantage for most of the third quarter. The Bruins did manage to take the lead back for a brief moment but the hosts regained the advantage at the end of the period, 30-29.
Olathe’s win marked the first one for the team in over a month.
The Pirates are hoping the momentum from the victory will carry over to this weekend as the team heads into the district tournament Saturday at Basalt.
“It (the win) feels real good right now. It gives us that added confidence to move forward in this district tournament,” Sofka said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.