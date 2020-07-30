At the annual All-School Summit on Wednesday, Rhonda-Blanford Green, commissioner of the Colorado High School Activities Association, announced to member schools that softball and boys tennis have been approved as part of CHSAA’s return-to-play plan submitted to the state’s COVID-19 Response team within the governor’s office.
Both sports can begin practice as scheduled on Aug. 10, and competition on Aug. 13.
To comply with local, state and national health guidelines, each sport will have modifications to its season. Also, any sport or activity is subject to change based on any changes to those guidelines.
Boys golf, too, has been given approval, with practice starting on Aug. 3 and competition on Aug. 6.
As per the remaining fall sports, the CHSAA office expects a response from the COVID-19 Response team by the end of the week.
Visit chsaanow.com for up-to-date information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.