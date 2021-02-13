Earlier this month, the CHSAA Board of Directors gave its approval for the 2021 state wrestling tournament to be held at the Southwest Motors Events Center on the Colorado State Fairgrounds.
The event will take place on March 12 and 13.
The Events Center has been a host to CHSAA state and regional basketball and cheer competitions in the past.
The venue will provide the opportunity to have a state wrestling tournament that resembles some type of normalcy, said Adam Bright, the CHSAA assistant commissioner who oversees wrestling.
“Providing a culminating event with the CHSAA Championship experience is a goal for all CHSAA sanctioned events during this season,” Bright said. “The City of Pueblo has played host to multiple CHSAA events in the past, and provides an excellent venue to continue the championship experience during this 2021 wrestling season.”
The Events Center’s large floor can fit multiple mats on the floor — an annual and necessary feature at the state tournament.
During a typical non-COVID year, it has a permanent seating capacity of 3,264. The large venue allows for the potential for a larger variance for spectators, if granted.
