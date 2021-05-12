Montrose girls lacrosse game postponed due to official shortage
The Montrose and Telluride girls lacrosse varsity teams were all set to face off on Tuesday, the Indians’ season opener, but a shortage of officials postponed the game. It will now be played this Saturday instead.
Montrose’s head coach Chris Allison was the only referee in the area for a few years, he says, and now that he’s at the helm leading the Indians, there aren’t any that can ref lacrosse.
Barring another ref shortage, Montrose will play Durango at 11 a.m. and Telluride at 3 p.m. on Saturday, with the latter two teams playing a game in between at 1 p.m.
Montrose girls golf team places in top five at pair of away tournaments
Montrose girls golf finished in the top five for both the Tiger Invitational and Wildcat Invite on Monday and Tuesday.
The Indians scored a 279 in Grand Junction, well behind tournament victors Durango (246), for a third place finish, and followed that with a score of 295 in Fruita, good for fourth place. Durango also won that tournament, carding a 262.
Grace DeJulio continued her run of leading Montrose in individual scoring, finishing with an 88 on Monday, which tied her for eighth place. Savanah Piquette scored a 94, and Siera Mihavetz was three strokes behind (97).
Mihavetz led the Indians in scoring on Tuesday, one stroke (97) ahead of DeJulio (98). Piquette and Giada Amundson were 14th and 15th, respectively, with scores of 100 and 102.
Montrose’s next tournament is in Glenwood Springs on Monday.
Montrose tennis defeats Delta, loses to Durango
Trying to bounce back after a 6-0, 6-0 loss last week to her opponent from Grand Junction, senior Cora Blowers, Montrose’s No. 1 singles player, defeated Melena McCormick 6-0, 6-1 on Monday, leading the girl’s tennis team on a day Montrose ousted Delta 4-3.
Cora’’s sister, Andie, won her match, too, by similar fashion (6-0, 6-1) as the No. 2 singles player, and Kay Story, No. 3 singles, defeated Makenzie Sharp 6-3, 6-4.
A pair of freshmen in Ariana Najar and Gaby Rosales, Montrose’s No. 4 doubles team, added to the Indians’ win total, defeating Oaklee Hughes and Kierstin Taylor 6-1, 6-0.
Pragati Chaudhary and Violet Noel nearly made it five wins, but lost the third set after tying the match 1-1 with a 6-2 win in the second set.
The Blowers sisters followed up Monday’s performance with more wins on Tuesday. Cora lost just two games to Durango’s Jenna Baker (6-1, 6-1), and Andie won 6-1, 6-3 over Ellie Davenport.
Those were the only two wins Montrose could net against Durango, losing 5-2 on the day. The Indians’ No. 3 doubles team, Alyssa Omen and Samantha Go, played a tough match, but lost 6-3, 6-4.
The girls face Fruita’s players at Montrose High School on Thursday at 4 p.m.
