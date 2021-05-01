Montrose volleyball was playing a pair of unfamiliar teams Saturday morning in No. 5 Coronado and No. 12 Frederick, two teams coming into the regional tournament playing their best volleyball.
Early on against Coronado, it showed, as the Cougars ran away with the first set 25-15. The Indians didn’t completely waver, though, battling neck-and-neck before the Cougars began to streak once the score hit double digits.
Coronado defeated Montrose in the second set 25-20, and capped the win with a 25-19 in set No. 3.
After losing to Frederick handedly in the first set 25-13, the Indians played their best volleyball of the day in the next two, pushing the Warriors to a near second set loss (27-25) and losing by just three points in the third set (25-22), the second straight sets sweep of the day.
Coronado went on to defeat Frederick 3-1 to advance to state.
The pair of losses ended the Indians’ (8-8) spring season, but unlike previous years, Montrose will only wait a few months to get right back into game action, following the traditional season structure with the season starting in the fall (unless the Colorado High School Activities Association restructures the schedule again).
•••
On the heels of their first season above .500 since 2015, Olathe volleyball received the No. 24 seed at Saturday’s Region 1 4A tournament. Wiggins, the No. 1 team in 2A and Olathe’s first opponent, played like such on Saturday, overwhelming the Pirates in all three sets. The Pirates never scored more than 15 points, and scored just five in the second set.
Olathe nearly pulled off their first set win of the day against Dawson School to start the match, but lost 26-24, and couldn’t recover after that, losing 25-12 and 25-11 in the next two sets.
It was an uncharacteristic day for the Pirates, who feature a steady offense but scored more than 15 points once in six sets.
Their season ends at 9-7.
•••
Playing their first regular season game since May 18, 2019, the Montrose Indians baseball team made it interesting Saturday afternoon. Nonetheless, Montrose edged out Battle Mountain for a 10-9 win on a day both offenses capitalized.
Nolin Boone was on the mound for Montrose and pitched four innings with eight strikeouts. Offensively, Jaxon Kattner drove in a pair of runs and Gage Wareham was patient, reaching base three teams via walk. Montrose’s David Dominguez started the scoring with a triple that allowed Zeke Steenburgen to reach home from first.
Tanner Roberts and Elijah Morales led Battle Mountain with three hits each.
Montrose (1-0) will play its first home game on Friday, a matchup against Montezuma-Cortez. First pitch is at 6 p.m.
