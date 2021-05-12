Montrose baseball shutout by Fruita in first loss of season
After scoring 42 runs through three games, Montrose baseball couldn't continue that torrid stretch on Tuesday, falling to rival Fruita 6-0, the Indians’ first loss of the season. Montrose moves to 3-1, but will have an immediate chance to remedy the loss on Wednesday as they face Fruita at home at 4 p.m.
The Wildcats scored five runs in two innings on Tuesday, tagging Montrose starter Nolin Boone for seven hits in 1 ⅓ innings. Boone wasn’t missing bats, either, striking out just one while issuing two walks.
Boone singled in the top of the first, one of four Montrose hits, but Jacob Weaver was brilliant in the complete-game shutout, tossing 7 innings with 10 strikeouts and just one walk. Weaver struck out the side in the second inning and retired 11 of his last 13 hitters.
Keagan Goodwin, Zeke Steenburgen and Parker Davis were the only other Montrose hitters to reach base, all of which were singles. Jaxon Kattner led off the second inning with a walk, but Weaver retired the next three hitters by strikeout.
Montrose lacrosse unable to keep up with Fruita’s offensive attack
In their first matchup of the 2021 season, Montrose boys lacrosse saw a strong Fruita squad come out with a quick offense that led to nine first-half goals. The Indians weren't pushovers, though, coming out with a “great” first half, coach Keith Obsheatz said, one where they scored four goals.
Conditioning caught up to the Indians in the second half, however, and Fruita scored six to Montrose’s one to win 16-5.
“Colten Brueggeman stood on his head for in goal to keep it as close as possible,” Obsheatz said of the Indians’ goalkeeper.
Isaac Lovato scored twice for Montrose, with Luke Barney, Dylan Prescott and Ethan Hartman adding one goal each.
