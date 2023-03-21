The Olathe High School track team was solid at the season-opening Delta Panther Invitational this past weekend, with the boys team finishing sixth and the girls team ninth.
The bulk of the points for the boys came from Scott Shackelford. The senior won the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.98 seconds, more than a full second ahead of his closest competition. He also took fourth in the 200, clocking in at 24.65.
Cesar Franco was also a top finisher, placing fourth in the 100 with a time of 12.04. Benjamin Kamperman and Connor Ripley were fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 1600, while Kamperman was fourth in the 3200, outrunning a Telluride runner down the stretch to do so. The boys 4x400 relay team placed second narrowly losing to a squad from Aspen.
For the girls, Abbi Budde was a key contributor, with the sophomore placing fourth in the 200 and clocking in at 29.66, one-hundredth of a second ahead of the next finisher.
Sieanna McCall was sixth in the discus with a spin of 86 feet, 2 inches, while Josie Rumble was eighth at 79-7.
The girls 4x200 relay was second after finishing with a time of 1:59.74.
Olathe’s next meet is the North Fork Invitational in Hotchkiss on Saturday.
BASEBALL
The Pirates went 0-3, losing to Salida 9-2, Pagosa Springs 14-0 and Alamosa 19-2.
During the opener against Salida on March 19, a pair of pitchers shut down all opposition, each working three innings to secure the victory.
Errors were a key factor against Pagosa Springs, with Olathe committing eight, while Pagosa pounded out nine hits.
The Mean Moose had the most decisive game of the weekend, plating 19 runs in the first three innings to put the game out of reach.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone