The Olathe High School track team was solid at the season-opening Delta Panther Invitational this past weekend, with the boys team finishing sixth and the girls team ninth.

The bulk of the points for the boys came from Scott Shackelford. The senior won the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.98 seconds, more than a full second ahead of his closest competition. He also took fourth in the 200, clocking in at 24.65.



