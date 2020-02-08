Stangebye, 5-time state champ, signs on to collegiate program

Playing collegiate golf has been on Micah Stangebye’s mind for a long time, even before he went on to have the most decorated boys golf career for Montrose.
Stangebye played several sports before heading into high school, but he said he knew if he stuck with golf, it could lead to him playing in college and perhaps one day at the PGA level.
It was a good thing that he stayed with the sport.
Stangebye went on to be a five-time state champion (three team honors, two individual awards). He made history for the Indians in 2018 by becoming the first boys golfer in the school’s history to win the individual state title. And he also won the regional title four-straight years.
So, in other words, this Montrose golfer can play.
He will continue doing so after signing a letter of intent on Friday to Arkansas Tech.
Stangebye said the decision was a no-brainer to him.
“It’s (golf) is something I like to do in my free time,” he said. “I get a free (education) for college and play the game that I love to play. It’s an easy decision. It’s always been my goal to play at the next level.”
Stangebye first met with the Arkansas Tech men’s golf coaching staff a few months ago in the lead up to a tournament in Las Vegas. He was notified that they were going to scout him out at the competition. And “fortunately for me,” Stangebye put up a strong score, he said.
Following that tournament, the Montrose golfer visited the school where he was able to meet and play with a couple of his future teammates out on one of the courses.
“I liked what I saw,” he said. “They’re pretty competitive. They’re Division II but that made it to the national championship for the past three years. I thought they were a great fit for me.”
His mom, Jenny, and Montrose boys golf head coach Dave Woodruff were excited to see Stangebye continue his golf career.
“It’s been a great honor to watch him play the game that he loves since he was a little kid,” Jenny said, adding her appreciation for the mentor role that Woodruff and assistant golf coach Tom Young have played in her son’s life.
“It’s nice to see that the kids’ time and effort get rewarded to play at the next level,” Woodruff said, referring to Stangebye’s teammate, Ryan Lords, who also will play collegiate golf later this year but at Park University-Gilbert in Gilbert, Arizona.
“... It’s a great honor. It says a lot about his (Stangebye’s) work ethic.”
Woodruff said Stangebye’s best asset when it comes to golf is his mindset.
“We’ve always said about Micah is you don’t know exactly where he’s at on the course,” Woodruff said. “He could be playing really well or bad.”
The Montrose coach added if Stangebye’s mental game stays the same, he’ll have quite the success in college.
Stangebye plans to study business accounting while in school. He said he’s taken a few of those courses in high school and believes that will be a good fit for him. Also, it could help him go into the golf business, he added.
But playing the sport isn’t going nowhere after graduation.
Stangebye also said he hopes to see how far his golf abilities can go, with the goal to play on the PGA tour being the ultimate dream come true.
“We’ll see what happens. A lot can happen in four years,” he said. “But if my golf game keeps progressing each year, who knows? But really that’s the overarching goal to go on tour. I know it’s difficult to do.”
When Stangebye looked back on his decorated past four years with Montrose, he said: “I couldn’t ask for more. ... I did everything that I could while I was here. I was good enough to go to the next level.”
