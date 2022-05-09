Montrose’s Melaina Yender came closest to qualifying for the 4A girls tennis state tournament at regionals at Colorado Mesa University on Friday.
After losing the first set 6-1 to Grand Junction Central’s Alexis Wickham in the first round, Yender won the second set 6-4 and captured the win with a 7-5 advantage in the third set.
A win over Natalie Hanks of Grand Junction would have placed Yender into the 4A bracket at No. 3 singles, but she lost 6-0, 6-0 in the final match.
Yender, a sophomore, just finished a regular 4-5 season at No. 3 singles, her first campaign at that level.
Montrose’s top singles player, Andie Blowers, lost against the second-seeded Sophia Gallagher of Durango in the first round. Gallagher won the first set 7-6 (8-6) and punched her ticket to the finals with a 6-4 win in the second set.
Gallagher lost in the finals 6-1, 6-4 to Grand Junction’s Emma Aubert, the regional champion at No. 1 singles.
Blowers was making her bid for her second straight state appearance. She qualified last year at No. 2 singles.
She finished the regular season with an 8-4 record.
At No. 2 singles, Rhyan Neary, the No. 4 seed, lost to top-seeded Emma Thompson of Grand Junction by a final score of 6-3, 6-1. Thompson went on to win the region over Ellie Davenport of Durango and Neary lost her third place match to Central’s Sydney Mauer.
All of Montrose’s doubles teams finished fourth in their respective regions. Alyssa Oman and Samatha Go, at No. 1 doubles, lost 6-0, 6-0 in their first match.
Ariana Najar and Gaby Rosales, at No 2 doubles, won four combined games in their first-round matchup but lost 6-3, 6-1.
Kenadee Hadlock and Hayley Eldridge lost 6-1, 6-1 in the first round, as did No. 4 doubles group Jewel Dixon and Chiara Coronado, 6-0, 6-1.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
