carbon and hydrogen hubs

The nonprofit Great Plains Institute, which focuses on energy transformation, analyzed U.S. industrial activity, emissions, fuel consumption, and other data to identify potential hubs for carbon dioxide removal, carbon capture retrofit and new zero-carbon hydrogen production.

 (Great Plains Institute)

Across the country, states are inking agreements with neighbors or striking out on their own to pursue billions in federal funding to set up “hydrogen hubs,” clustered centers for production, storage and use of the gas that many see as a crucial piece of the puzzle for decarbonizing the U.S. economy.

How broad a role it should play, however, is a matter of debate.



