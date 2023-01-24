Building on previously strong performances, the Olathe High School girls wrestling team finished second at the Martin Luther King Jr. Girls Wrestling Tournament at Central High School in Grand Junction.
The Pirates placed behind only the host school, which is a combination of all the girls wrestling talent at District 51 schools in Grand Junction, Fruita, Palisade and De Beque.
Several Olathe grapplers won their weight classes and more finished in the top three spots.
Sadie Corn won the 100-pound division with three consecutive pins, the same as laeliana Delgado at 125 pounds. Lynessia Duran needed only two pins to win the heavyweight division, accomplishing each in three minutes or less.
Angelina Bollinger advanced to the finals at 110 pounds on three consecutive pins but lost a 9-6 decision to her Central counterpart to place seconds. Teresa Galvin placed second at pounds after a pair of losses.
Aby England bounced back from a 10-2 major decision loss to a Central wrestler in the 155-pound semifinals by pinning her Mead opponent in less than a minute to secure third place.
Allie Stambough placed third in the 135-pound bracket, battling back through the consolation bracket to earn her place.
Illeana Diaz (145 pounds) took fourth, while Ari Williams (115 pounds), Azure Wallace (130 pounds) and Vicki Serna (140 pounds) placed fifth.
The Pirates are slated to compete at the Butch Melton Invitational in Ignacio this weekend.
BOYS WRESTLING
Olathe placed 16th at the 26-team Fight at the Fork in Hotchkiss.
Chase Ripley was the Pirates’ top finisher, placing fourth at 157 pounds. He battled back through the consolation bracket after losing his second match. Once on the consolation side, he scored three consecutive pins and missed out on competing for third place only because of the five-match limit.
Trevor Piatt also reached the podium and took fifth place, pinning his first two opponents before being pinned himself in the semifinals. Piatt lost again in the consolation semifinal and secured fifth place because his opponent had reached the five-match limit.
The Pirates will travel to Center this weekend for the Valley Classic Invitational.
