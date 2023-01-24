Strong finish for Lady Pirates wrestling; decent showing for OHS boys

Olathe's Chase Ripley battles to put Delta's Talan Hulet's shoulders to the mat during action Thursday Jan. 19. at Olathe High. (Joseph Harold/Special to the MDP)

Building on previously strong performances, the Olathe High School girls wrestling team finished second at the Martin Luther King Jr. Girls Wrestling Tournament at Central High School in Grand Junction.

The Pirates placed behind only the host school, which is a combination of all the girls wrestling talent at District 51 schools in Grand Junction, Fruita, Palisade and De Beque.



