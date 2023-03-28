Both track teams for Olathe High School turned in strong finishes on March 25 at the North Fork Invitational in Hotchkiss, with the boys placing fifth and the girls taking sixth in the team standings.
On the boys side, the Pirates were led by top finishes from sprinters.
Cesar Franco won the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.12 seconds and also placed third in the 400, less than one second from the top spot. Scott Shackelford was second in the 100 and clocked in at 12.36, while also placing fourth in the 200 at 25.25, part of a three-man grouping that finishing within one one-hundredth of a second apart.
Olathe’s 4x400 relay took second and 800 sprint medley relay placed third.
A distance runner also contributed to the point total as Benjamin Kamperman was fourth in the 3200 and fifth in the 1600. Freshman Mason Carroll was fourth in the high jump.
On the girls side, the Pirates’ top finisher was Yadira Alcaraz, who placed second in the 3200 with a time of 14:18.12. Analise Marin took fourth in the 800 and Abbie Budde was seventh in the 200.
The 4x200 relay placed second, the 4x800 was third and the sprint medley took fourth.
Olathe will next compete at the Cedaredge Invitational on Saturday.
BASEBALL
A trio of multi-run rallies ultimately sank the Pirates as they lost 17-4 to Cedaredge last Tuesday. The Bruins surged for multiple runs in the first, fifth and sixth innings, while also tacking on a single run in the third.
Olathe did all its scoring in the top of the sixth inning, with Beau England and Westan England driving in runs. Westan England and Adrian Luna were the only Pirates with multiple base knocks.
Olathe will look for its first win of the season when it hosts Nucla for a doubleheader starting at noon on Tuesday.
