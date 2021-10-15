Weeks after suffering a wrist injury, Olivia Edstrom didn’t finish her mountain bike race in Buena Vista. Her crash around a corner ended any chance she would cross the finish line.
Weeks later, Edstrom learned the minor setback was just a set up for a major comeback.
At the Snowmassive Chase in Snowmass, Edstrom, who’s a freshman rider on Montrose High School’s mountain bike team, received the slingshot award, given to one racer each on both the girls and boys side, ranging from freshman to seniors.
Edstrom finished fifth, completing the two-lap course in one hour and six minutes, and earned the award after advancing the farthest among the girls in her region.
“I think it’s super cool,” said senior racer Abby Hauptmann. “She went from crashing, being hurt to getting a slingshot award and she went from 10th to third...she’s the first person on our team who has received a slingshot award.”
Edstrom’s early conquering of adversity on the track is just a minute look at what’s been a meteoric rise and successful season thus far for a program filled with quality racers since its inception four years ago.
To date this season, Montrose has placed first in its division in all three of its races — at Buena Vista, Snowmass and Eagle — positioning the program to send more than half the team to state championships, which will take place in Durango.
The team currently has 29 riders — which places them in Division II (12-30 racers as a program) — serving as a composite with riders coming from not just Montrose, but Delta and Ouray counties, too.
Of the 29, the team’s director and coach Laurie Brandt expects at least 24 racers to qualify for state.
“I think we have an incredible coaching staff,” said Brandt when asked what’s. “To have 19 coaches and 29 riders is a really great ratio and a lot of our coaches don’t have kids or kids in high school, yet they’re out there every week at our practices helping these kids become better mountain bikers.
“There’s this great inclusiveness because these are mountain biking adults who love the sport and want to share it with these teams, and that’s contagious and rubs off on these kids and gives them something to aspire to.”
The team practices twice a week in small pods with five to seven riders and two to three coaches per pod. Each pod is based on timed finishes on a trail circuit, ensuring riders of similar abilities train together.
Tim Judkins, the program’s head coach, provides a routine for the riders via the Team App each practice and those practices usually aren’t the same. One day groups might focus on fitness and endurance. The next might feature technical work. There’s also chances to work on braking, cornering, climbing and descending.
Even on days they don’t practice, the riders could be improving via lifting weights or fine tuning other technical skills.
The nuggets of information are made all the more useful with the riders committed to learning how to perfect their racing, or just learning how to become a better mountain biker.
“They’re dedicated to coming to practice and learning,” Brandt said. “...They’re dedicated to being there and being better mountain bikers.
“They always have some pathway to help them become better.”
The team’s dedication provides plenty of reason for Montrose’s ascent towards one of the best participants in the division.
As a team at Eagle last Saturday, Montrose finished first in Division II, lapping (no pun intended) second place Buena Vista by nearly 700 points.
Hauptmann finished eighth among varsity girls, adding 516 points to her team’s total. Lance Knutson’s sixth-place finish added 531, and teammate Ash Brown (a legacy racer, meaning he’s raced since his freshman year) finished 11th.
Leo Burton and Connor Beck, for JV boys, finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Montrose’s freshman girls shined, too, as Neva Hines, Ella Skoloda and Edstrom all finished in the top five.
Before their finish at Eagle, Montrose generated 4,839 points, good for first, at the Chalk Creek Stampede in Buena Vista and followed it up with another first-place finish, this time at the Snowmassive Chase in Snowmass. Once again, they were well ahead of Buena Vista.
“The biggest thing that stands out is how much of a family everyone on the team is,” said Hauptmann, who’s also a legacy racer and sister, Paige, also participated in the program. “We go to races and have dinner together and we’re with each other the whole time making sure everyone has water for races. Everyone wants to help each other out.”
Members of the team are scheduled to head to Durango next week for state. In 2018, when the team was in Division III, they took third place with 11 qualifiers.
This year’s increase in the number of state qualifiers exemplifies how much the program has grown, Brandt said. During Hauptmann’s freshman year, the program had 12 riders. Today, they’re on the cusp of reaching Division I (30 plus riders).
Brandt said plans are in the works to develop mountain biking interest in the community among the community’s youth for both boys and girls.
“I think the program is going to keep growing and be a lot bigger in four years than it is now,” Hauptmann said. “Four years ago we had 12 kids on the team and now we’re close to 30.
“I think this team is going to develop a lot more.”
To view more results for MHS’s mountain bike team, head to racerite.com.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
