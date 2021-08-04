Swanson, Matthews lead AJGA tournament

Hunter Swanson of Denver and Mallory Matthews of Hondo, Texas, are the first-round leaders at the American Junior Golf Association Open at the Bridges, presented by the City of Montrose.
Swanson, a high school senior, fired a six-under par 65 in opening round play to lead the boys’ bracket. Matthews, also a high school senior, shot three-under par 68 to lead the girls.
The four Montrose golfers who qualified for the AGJA played well Tuesday, led by Jordan Jennings who carded a one-under 71. Jennings graduated in spring 2021 from Montrose High School and is on the Colorado State University Rams golf team. Noah Richmond, a MHS sophomore, shot a 76, five-over par. Three shots back was teammate Jake Legg, a junior at MHS. Connor Bell, also a junior, shot an 81.
Jack Cantlay of Los Alamitos, Calif., is one shot back of the leader, Swanson. Cantlay turned in a five-under card of 66. Ty Holbrook of Granbury, Texas, and Luke Cushman of Castle Rock are at four-under, 68. Sixteen boys shot even par or better in the Tuesday round.
Montgomery Ferreira of Tacoma, Wash., and Jenna Madden of McKinney, Texas, each shot a one-under 70. Berlin Long of Lehi, Utah carded a 70.
There are 53 boys and 24 girls in this 54-hole tournament which will run through Thursday.
Tee times Wednesday begin at 8:30 a.m.
AJGA/Bridges host player-am eventEighteen teams competed Monday in a player-amateur event at The Bridges in Montrose, a fundraising tournament for the Montrose High School youth golf programs and the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) scholarships foundation.
The team of Mike Legg, Landon Wareham, Steve Phillips and Maxwell Lange won the one-low gross/one low net competition with a 122 total.
Two teams finished second at 125 — Jeff Freeburg, Kyle Freeburg, Jason Steele, Jack Cantlay; and, Bill Lords, Mike Rusk, Kala Rusk, Chelsea Nguyen.
