After Tuesday’s first-round matchup against Rifle, Montrose High School shooting guard Taylor Yanosky said it best: “This is playoff basketball.”
Her answer provided plenty of reasons why the Indians stormed out to a massive 17-3 first-quarter lead and a 49-23 advantage after three periods.
Up 30 points in the fourth, Montrose’s starters continued to sprint across the floor — Josie Coulter chased down Rifle’s Jamie Caron to prevent an easy basket on the defensive end. Tagan Rocco lunged for a loose ball that was headed out of bounds but instead was saved and turned into two points on the next possession.
No circumstance was going to stop the high-energy Indians (12-12), who defeated Rifle 65-35 and advanced to the second round of the 4A girls basketball state tournament.
“Playoffs are do or die,” Yanosky said. “We knew we had to bring the intensity and the seniors realized this could be it. We just left it all out there.”
The Indians started the first quarter with a full-court press on the Bears, who had trouble against the pressure. They turned it over one too many times and couldn’t find transition opportunities.
Montrose, meanwhile, couldn’t miss a shot. Coulter started the scoring with a three-pointer on the Indians’ first possession. Bryar Moss added a triple a few plays later and then another.
“That’s always been a big thing for us — if we’re able to make some shots early, we tend to feed off of that,” Montrose coach Steve Skiff said, “and everybody contributed tonight.”
Montrose followed up the first period with a 14-point second quarter. Yanosky’s shot started to come alive and Heather Power drop-stepped in the low post and hit a few.
It was the perfect contrast to Rifle, which wasn’t receiving much offensive output in the first half. The Bears’ starters did all of the scoring in the first 16 minutes, which wasn’t nearly enough against the Indians’ strong shooting, allowing the latter to head into halftime with a 31-12 lead.
“The starters set the tone tonight,” Skiff said. We were just flying around making plays and scoring. We’ve been looking for one of those games this year where we pair the offense with the defense.”
Monrose’s stingy work on the defensive end led to points at the start of the second half, but the offense, especially Yanosky, found a second gear. The Indians’ dribble-drive led to open dump-offs in the low post to Rocco, who scored a season-high 16 points.
Midway through the third quarter, Rifle didn’t account for Yanosky in transition. She had no problem drilling the wide-open corner three-pointer.
Before Montrose’s starters completely subbed out in the fourth quarter, they pulled down offensive boards and converted multiple second-chance opportunities. Yanosky, before exiting, drilled all four of her free-throw attempts and finished with a game-high 18 points.
“Tonight, you really saw Taylor play hard to get herself to the free-throw line and that’s where I’ve seen Taylor improve her game,” Skiff said. “She’s not just waiting on that three ball to get going. She shot it well on the offensive end and defensively, she was great.”
All but two of Montrose’s regular rotation players scored against Rifle, helping the team compile a season-high 65 points. Coulter and Power added seven points each with Moss totaling six and Haven Johnson scoring four.
Ashley Ortega and Tatum Berry had one field goal each but were two of the more effective players defensively on Tuesday. Montrose held Caron, Rifle's leading scorer, to 13 points, six of which came in the fourth quarter with the game decided.
“This group has a lot of fun out there when we play,” Yanosky said. “Saving balls, making good passes, setting our teammates up — we like to play that type of basketball.”
Montrose’s last playoff win came in 2020 against Mesa Ridge as the No. 8 seed in a year they reached the Sweet 16.
“Playoff wins aren’t easy. They don’t come cheap,” Skiff said. “For the four seniors to get this win is special, and we had contributions from a lot of kids tonight.”
The Indians head to No. 9 D’Evelyn (19-3) on Friday for a second-round matchup that starts at 6 p.m.
The Jaguars finished 13-1 in the Jeffco League and have won seven of their last eight games. They feature a high-quality offense that averages 57 points per game and has two scorers averaging more than 10 points.
“If we play like we did tonight, we can play with anyone,” Skiff said. “That’s encouraging.”