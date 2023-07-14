The team of Joanie and Kendyll Bernatis won the annual Ladybug golf tournament Saturday, July 8, at Cobble Creek. They posted the low gross score of 79. Runners-up in flight one were Julie Coleman-Tamra Gotobed (81), Juliet Miner-Sarah Genna (83) and two teams with an 84, Rita Currey-Vickie Marietta, and Jessica Smith-Wendy Milsap.

Other results from the tournament include:



