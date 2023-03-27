The Telluride Miners and the Montrose Red Hawks played a very competitive first half Thursday on the Columbine Middle School lacrosse field, with the Miners holding only a 4-2 advantage at the half.
The second half of the game, however, saw the experience and the competitiveness of the Miners take over as the visiting team scored eight unanswered goals to cruise to a 12-2 victory.
“We played our strongest half this year in the first 25 minutes,” said Montrose head coach Chris Allison. “The next step is how do we put the whole game together and not let it slip away in the second half?”
Red Hawks junior Gwyn Browning was the offensive leader as she took five shots on goal and scored the only two goals for the home team. Junior Savannah Kolb added three shots on goal, while sophomore Alexandra Sauer and freshman Olivia Rosentreter each took one shot.
The Red Hawks goalie, freshman Abby Siegel, stood tall between the pipes as she fended off a dozen of the 24 shots the Miners directed at the Red Hawks’ net.
“We are becoming more aggressive as individuals but we can improve in this area,” Allison continued. “The confidence will come and it gets better each outing.”
Allison singled out the team’s defense as a bright spot, and also said the offense was evolving: “Our defense worked very hard keeping the ball out of the goal area and running clears from end to end. Our offense adjusted and made some good plays.”
Allison pointed to Telluride’s goalie as a particular obstacle in Thursday’s game: “She played well yesterday and thwarted some of our very promising drives.”
“Our work is cut out for us in putting together a solid 50 minutes of play, to stitch together a complete game each time out,” Allison concluded.
The Red Hawks girls lacrosse team will rest and refresh during the spring break. The next scheduled game for the Red Hawks will be April 4, as the team takes a road trip to Grand Junction to take on the Tigers.
