The Telluride Miners and the Montrose Red Hawks played a very competitive first half Thursday on the Columbine Middle School lacrosse field, with the Miners holding only a 4-2 advantage at the half.

The second half of the game, however, saw the experience and the competitiveness of the Miners take over as the visiting team scored eight unanswered goals to cruise to a 12-2 victory.



