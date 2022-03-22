Montrose High School’s girls lacrosse program was inches away from showing league opponent Telluride they were no longer going to play second fiddle in games between the two on Tuesday.
After Montrose ended the first half with a strong defensive stop, attacker Malaya Becenti was presented with the Indians’ best opportunity yet.
Tw minutes into the second half, Becenti slipped through undetected in the attack area and was in prime position to score. But her shot was blocked.
Moments later, Becenti was flirting with another chance to tie the game and was threatening in the attack area. All she needed was a perfect shot.
The Miners, aware of their second-half defensive miscues, made a timely recovery and goalkeeper Sophie Shephard caught Becenti’s shot, which led to immediate offense for Telluride and another score.
Telluride would go on a 4-3 run in the final 14 minutes of the contest to win 7-4 and extend Montrose’s losing streak against the club to three games.
“We need to go to practice tomorrow and rebuild,” Montrose coach Chris Allison said. “We need to get our heads back in the game. We just weren’t present for much of the game.”
Montrose, outside of some breakdowns, had its moments, Allison said. Down 2-0 in the first half, Lara Edeker slipped past Telluride defenders for a score.
She found additional space in the final minutes of the half, but the opportunity came up empty. And midfielder Savannah Kolb stood her ground in the last minute with strong defense to prevent another Miner score.
Montrose’s late first-half run showed the pieces were in place for a second-half surge. All the Indians needed were opportunities, and goals would surely come.
After Telluride’s Breton Hampton scored to push the lead to 3-1, Montrose’s Marian Walker scored with 19:37 left in the second half to cut the deficit to 3-2. Goalkeeper Tessa Bailey made a pair of timely saves to keep Montrose within reach, but the senior could only do so much.
The Miners started to capitalize on missed catches from Montrose, which the former turned into extended possessions. They went on a 3-1 run over the next 10 minutes, shelving any potential Montrose comeback.
The Indians did creep closer in the game’s 43rd minute. Abby Hauptmann was alone in the attack area when Becenti beat a Telluride defender downfield and made a perfect pass that led to Hauptmann’s score.
A little over two minutes later, Telluride responded to push the lead to 6-3, helped by Montrose’s struggles catching the ball.
“I think it’s the engagement — we need to work on fundamentals right now. Right now, we’re not catching or throwing, which means we’re not possessing the ball nearly as much as we should,” Allison said.
Edeker, who scored three goals in the loss to Roaring Fork last Saturday, turned in Montrose’s best possessions on Tuesday. She caught long and short passes and was efficient in the attack area.
Her second score on Tuesday came with 1:53 left in the game. A Telluride defender ran into her shooting lane, which awarded Edeker an eight-meter shot. She delivered, securing her second-straight multi-goal game.
With Tuesday’s score, Hauptmann is up to five goals this season, though four came in the season opener.
Along with Hauptmann and Edeker, additional scoring options are expected to take a step forward to help spread out the load offensively.
“I think it’s going to be the younger girls who rise to that occasion,” Allison said. “I see promise in some of the younger attackers and the way they’ve progressed since last year.”
What’s more certain currently is Montrose’s defense. The Indians allowed 19 goals through their first two games and another seven on Tuesday, though part of that is attributed to their lack of possession.
Tessa Bailey, who had nine saves against Telluride, is playing at a high level as a senior.
“The defense is probably the strongest unit on the team and Tessa is the quarterback of the defense,” Allison said. “She makes amazing saves when needed. The team needs to realize they're being elevated by the defensive play.”
Montrose (0-3) will look to capture its first win of the season against Steamboat Springs on Friday at home.