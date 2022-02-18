Lucas Foster was at the tail end of his second run in the men’s halfpipe at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, moments away from landing a spot in the final. He had completed the run numerous times at previous events.
“Everything before that hit felt great,” Foster said. “It was exactly how I wanted it to be and it was a run I’ve done all season.”
That “hit” is the moment Foster, 22, made a minor but event-changing error. He popped an inch too early and crashed into the lip of the halfpipe, which sent him flying in midair before he regained his balance and slid towards the middle of the pipe, ending his second run.
He walked away uninjured, a surprise to announcers, fans — and Foster. He was sore for a day.
“Watching the replay, I saw how lucky I got,” Foster said. “At first glance, I was like, ‘Oh my god, that should have killed me.’”
The run Foster was unable to finish has been a staple for the Telluride native, who was born in Montrose. It helped him place fifth at the X Games and U.S. Grand Prix and seventh at the LAAX Open in Switzerland.
Though he had to adjust his second run — he had planned to finish the first run with a backside double cork 1260 but had to switch to a backside 900, a smaller trick, after losing speed — he was confident it would have advanced him to the finals.
“It was devastating because you make it this far and you know what you’re capable of, but you make this small mistake and it costs you a lot,” Foster said.
He ended the competition in 17th place, scoring a 21.50 on the second run after posting a 42 on the first. He needed to place in the top 12 to move on to the final.
“I’m never going to be proud of my performance at the (2022) Winter Olympics, but I’m moving past that now and realizing I gave it my all,” Foster said. “I qualified for the team and that was the hardest part because there’s so many great riders in the states.”
There was plenty of buzz surrounding Foster in the lead up to the Olympics. Just the fourth-ever Olympian to come out of Telluride (Hagen Kearney, Gus Kenworthy, Keaton McCargo are the others), he has made waves in the snowboarding world before and after he earned a spot in the U.S. Olympic Snowboard team, which he’s been a part of since 2019.
He was one of four representing the U.S. halfpipe team in Beijing, joining Chase Josey of Idaho, three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White and Steamboat Springs’ Taylor Gold.
He’s reached the pinnacle of the sport despite not being near a halfpipe growing up — he had to travel to other locations to train. But he embraced the “uniqueness” of his situation, skiing and snowboarding on weekends.
“The turning point for me was realizing the tools I did have being in Telluride,” Foster said. “It’s a community that gets behind their local athletes and talent and has a great ski area to start at.”
Eventually, at 12, Foster began to mentor kids on the mountain, something he now cherishes after the inspiration he received from pro snowboarders growing up. Louie Vito, an Italian-American pro, was his favorite and someone he called “a great ambassador for the sport.” Foster was mostly inspired by Vito’s success despite the latter’s 5’6” frame and appreciated how welcoming he is to younger snowboarders.
Foster also grew to respect the work ethic of White, one of his Olympic teammates. He’d spent time this season around White, who finished in fourth overall in the halfpipe in what was the final competitive event of his pro career.
“It was really special to be on a team with these guys,” Foster said.
In Beijing, there were two different Olympic villages, one for sports closer to the city and another for competition near the mountain. Foster couldn’t mix or discuss much with other teams because of COVID-19 protocols. He had to work hard to block out distractions and fight the worry of testing positive for COVID, which would have knocked him out of competition.
But he was impressed with the quality of the halfpipe. “It was definitely one of the best halfpipes ever built,” Foster said.
The opening ceremonies were also a highlight.
“Walking into the opening ceremonies was definitely surreal,” Foster said. “Checking that off the list and saying, ‘Alright, I’ve been to the Olympics,’ — that was cool.”
Foster would like to compete in the next Winter Olympics in Italy, but he’s excited for the start of next season, which takes place at the Copper Grand Prix at Copper Mountain in Colorado. He plans to decompress and snowboard with his friends in Telluride and work on career-related projects until then.
“I hope (my success) helps build more acceptance and encourages kids to go for it in their respective sports,” Foster said. “On the Western Slope, especially Telluride since it’s so off the grid, we’re kind of disconnected from the pro scene, so it’s tough for kids to see a pathway. But I think that gives us a unique edge and it’d be cool to see more athletes embrace Telluride and its unique situation.”
