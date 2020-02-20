TenNapel takes 15th at state as young group gets experience on the big stage

For a young Montrose girls swim team, the athletes received crucial experience at the state tournament for years to come, said coach Ellen Erickson.
Out of the six swimmers to go to state, five of them will be back next season and four of those are only underclassmen.
“We have a young team and we’re hoping more and more go to state as we go on,” she said. “We work on it for one year at a time.”
The state tournament was held Tuesday and Wednesday at VMAC in Thornton. In total, Montrose qualified in five different events
Even though the local competitors were newcomers at state, many of them set personal-best time — but only one of them advanced to the finals.
That swimmer was Julia TenNapel, who qualified for the 100-yard breaststroke. She took 15th in the event, setting a personal-best time of 1:10.00, after establishing a time of 1:10.67 in the prelims.
She was the second-fastest freshman in the 100 breaststroke and moved up three places in the finals after taking 18th in the preliminary round.
“It was a great race,” Erickson said.
In the 200-yard medley relay, TenNapel, Natalee Luis and Alex and Megan Waxler teamed up and took 29th (2:05.26). The same four later united for the 200 freestyle relay and placed 24th (1:49.27).
Luis and Alex Waxler ended up joining forces with Caitlyn Dillon and Ashleigh Richards for the 400 freestyle relay and wound up in 27th place (4:18.81). Dillon and Richards, Montrose’s two alternatives, set their best times in that relay, according to Erickson.
Additionally, TenNapel finished in 24th place in the 200 IM (2:17.36 — which was a personal-best).
This competition was Luis’ first and only time to compete at state. As the only senior, Luis seemed pumped up to be there as it didn’t take much motivation to get her prepared for the meet, Erickson said.
“She was ready to go,” the Montrose coach said. “It was fun.”
Luis used that energy to set her best times in all three relay events, Erickson added.
Meanwhile, Alex Waxler, a junior, sophomore Megan Waxler, and freshmen TenNapel, Dillon and Richards will be back with the team next year.
Erickson said her goal is to help those five swimmers return to state while qualifying a few more that just missed the mark this season.
“As the season progress, every girl improved and hopefully we can get them to state in a different event or another relay,” she said.
