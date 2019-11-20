The national coverage of the NFL should be ashamed about the lack of praise given to offensive linemen.
Sure, their jobs don’t produce highlight reels, but without those guys up front, running backs, really on any level, wouldn’t be able to produce on the ground.
Case in point, when watching Monday Night Football’s Chiefs-Chargers game, the commentators were dumping applause on Kansas City’s Darrel Williams for plowing into the endzone on a 6-yard run. But after looking at the replays, it was obvious the real reason he scored was thanks to the massive hole created by the KC’s offensive line.
If he couldn’t score one a play like that, he probably shouldn’t be in the NFL.
This problem with the unheralded linemen is that when they’re ever highlighted, it isn’t for anything good.
Just this past Sunday, the Houston Texans O-line was blamed for the team’s dreadful offensive performance as quarterback Deshaun Watson was sacked six times, and scored only seven points all game.
Although national praise for NFL linemen probably won’t likely happen anytime soon, we can recognize linemen here, locally.
All season long, especially last Friday against Brighton, the Montrose O-line has been the MVP of the offense. It’s not just one player who’s leading the Indians upfront as Raul Martinez, Ben Robuck, Ian Rehfeldt and Colten Brueggeman — just to name a few — have all created some big holes for the Montrose backs.
Hell, if they got my hobbled, 75-year-old father in at running back, even he could have a good day carrying the football. That’s saying a lot, considering my dad — even in his heyday — is not exactly known for his athletic prowess.
That’s not to take credit away from Montrose’s ball carriers, they also have some unique talent. Against Brighton, Emmert Kastendieck and Eli Evans both scored on plays in which they evaded Bulldog tacklers, while fullbacks Cole Simmons and Tayne Ila bullied a few defenders on the night.
However, if you asked any one of them where the credit lies for their performance, they’ll say it’s because of their teammates with special emphasis on the O-line.
It’s a shame that not enough awards go to the offensive line, or any one of those players.
Next month, you will be hard-pressed to find any O-line athlete win player of the year for their respective league. Even at the highest level, the NFL won’t have an offensive lineman win MVP or Offensive Player of the Year.
College has righted this ship somewhat as it introduced the Joe Moore Award in 2015 which honors the best offensive line in the country.
Maybe, we could get some more awards like that in the future as it can be introduced both at the high school and professional levels.
Then, just maybe, we can give credit where credits due.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.