The Montrose High School football team has a tough task ahead tonight.
Both the Indians (5-0) and opponent Heritage (5-0) will enter the game without a loss on their schedules. That will change for one team.
Coach Brett Mertens doesn’t shy away from tough competition. He encourages it.
“I really like playing good quality teams,” he said. “If we’re going to accomplish big things in this program, then we’ve got to beat those teams. You can’t beat them if you (don’t) ever play them.”
This is the first Class 4A Metro 2 opponent Montrose will face since last year’s conference realignment. The contest is a tough first-time league game for the Indians as the Eagles have outscored their opponents 193-60 — in comparison to MHS’ 138-90.
Mertens said Heritage runs a spread offense which has helped it put up a lot of points. The Eagles rely on explosive passes and an up-tempo pace, he added.
“They like to make big plays,” said Mertens. “They have four blowout wins and one close win. So we have to control the game, run the football well, control the time of possession and get some stops on defense and get ourselves a lead.”
But to prevent such big plays from the Eagles, the Indians need to force them to move the ball gradually, defensive coordinator Chuck Alexander said.
“You’ve got to make them drive the length of the field,” he said. “They are very athletic and probably the most of athletic team we’ll face this year. … It’s going to be a real test.”
The spread offense isn’t new to Montrose as Grand Junction Central and Durango both use one, Mertens said, adding the majority of Front Range schools run spread while most Western Slope teams use an “old-school” run-heavy offense.
The MHS defense found success against the Warriors and Demons generating turnovers. In those respective games, the Indians forced four and one.
The Indians D has been effective at taking the ball away from its opponent, recording at least one turnover in all five games this season.
Alexander credited that statistic to the players.
“We practice it, we preach it and they go out there and make it happen,” he said. “It’s a great group to work with. Our defense has been really strong this year. I’m excited to see how they’ll do tomorrow night.”
Mertens reiterated that the Eagles will show him just how good his young squad is.
“This is going to be a good test to see where we are at,” Mertens said. “We’ve played all the Western Slope teams but we haven’t played anybody from the Front Range so this will be a chance to do that and see where we are at. Hopefully, we can control the game and be physical and come away with the win.”
After the Heritage game, Montrose will host Denver South at 6 p.m., Oct. 12.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.