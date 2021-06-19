The first-ever Montrose Junior Golf Championship will be next week over three days with the winners of the boys’ and girls’ divisions receiving an exemption into the American Junior Golf Association tournament that will be held Aug. 1-5.
The June 23-25 local junior championship will be held at The Bridges (June 23), Cobble Creek (June 24) and the Black Canyon Golf Course, June 25. Tee times begin at 7:30 a.m.
The $60 entry fee includes tee prizes and lunches. Golfers must be a resident of Montrose County/city. Winners of the two flights must meet scoring criteria of 240 strokes over the three days to be eligible for the AJGA tournament. Should someone in either division not make the 240 score over three days, the second exemption will go to the runner-up who meets the criteria. To register or get more information, call Ty Jennings, 970-209-4673.
Sponsors for the Montrose Junior Championship include the City of Montrose, Cobble Creek, Black Canyon Golf Course and the Bridges.
The AJGA tournament will be held at The Bridges and will feature a field of 78 young men and women golfers from the U.S., Europe and Asia. There were 141 worldwide applications for the Montrose tournament.
The AJGA is based in Atlanta and sponsors more than 100 youth tournaments annually. Those competing are usually scholarship golfers for major NCAA golf programs. Golfers such as Tiger Woods, Lexi Thompson, Michelle Wie and Justin Thomas are touring pros who have AJGA backgrounds. The international AGJA competitors, said Jennings, will come into Montrose early to get acclimated to the climate and course.
There will also be a junior-amateur team event where local golfers can compete. Proceeds from this event will be split into AJGA scholarships and into three local golf programs for the Montrose High School Boys golf team, the MHS Girls golf team, and the Montrose Junior Golf Association.
“This is a big deal, a great tournament for Montrose,” said Jennings, one of the organizers for both tournaments. Jennings added that there will be six tournament qualifying exemptions for Western Slope golfers into the AJGA tournament.
More than 100 young golfers are currently registered in the summer golf programs at the three local courses.
