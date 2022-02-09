Moments before members of Montrose High School’s girls swimming team found out they qualified for state, there wasn’t a shred of doubt. They were confident their times would do the talking.
So when Alise Hardie, Caitlyn Dillon, Grace Cross and Megan Waxler heard the news they qualified to represent MHS in the 200-yard freestyle relay at state, it reaffirmed the work they had put in since narrowly missing state qualification a season ago — last winter, Montrose dropped out of the top 20 after final results came in, though they were 18th of 20 following their final run.
It led to disappointment, but also motivation for the 2021-2022 campaign.
“We all did so much work this season,” Dillon said. “For us to finally be able to qualify for state and have that on paper was incredible. It felt really, really good.”
“Knowing what we did last year, and us individually doing really, really well, made us believe that we could qualify,” Hardie said.
The group swam a 1:51.65 at the Southwestern Conference meet last Friday, which ranked sixth out of 16 teams. It marked an improvement over their 1:56 finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay from their meet in Gunnison late last month.
Cross, a senior heading to her first state meet, was “phenomenal,” Dillon said.
“She really had one of the best, if not the best, performance at that meet,” Dillon said. “She really showed up for our team.”
Cross also participated with Hardie, Dillon and Waxler in the 200-yard medley relay, where the team finished ninth of 16. They didn’t qualify in that event, but Montrose was largely focused on making itself known in the freestyle.
It’s a focus they’ve had all season, especially after last season’s unusual ending. They had been tracking to qualify as early as January.
“I’m looking forward to the competition but focused on doing the best that we can do,” Cross said. “It’s going to be exciting to finish off the season on a high note.”
Dillon and Hardie will look to replicate that mindset at state as both qualified in individual events. Dillon made the state cut in the 100-yard backstroke in late January and Hardie qualified in the 100-yard butterfly.
The qualification cements what’s been a huge season for Hardie, who has posted 10 top-three finishes. She’s been a consistent top placer, leading the way for Montrose and her teammates.
For Dillon, who swims and trains year-round, qualifying is an immense achievement. She was worried about losing her chance to qualify earlier this season after an injury kept her out of the water for three weeks.
“All of the hard work, the injury, the rehab, COVID, it’s just incredible,” Dillon said of qualifying. “It made me feel so high. I overcame so much to get it and it made it that high so much better.”
Dillon placed fifth in the 100-yard backstroke at the Southwestern Conference meet with a time of 1:06.22. Hardie, in the 100-yard butterfly, finished in fourth at 1:06.25.
The duo join Violet Noel, one of Montrose’s divers who qualified for state over a month ago. She finished fourth in the girls 1 meter dive at the SW Conference meet.
Last season, Noel was the only Montrose rep at state. Later this week, at the Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center in Thornton, where the state swim and dive championships are being held, the Indians will have five.
“This season, they’ve vindicated themselves,” Montrose coach Laurie Hadley said. “They’re ready for state.”
The 4A diving competition will take place Thursday and the 4A swim prelims start Thursday evening, with the 4A swim finals set for Friday.
