The Montrose High School boys swimming team really wanted to go the state meet, so at the Conference Championships in Grand Junction Friday, collectively, the group devised a plan.
Instead of focusing on points, the team would stack relays, hoping that would help them drop enough time to qualify for state.
The decision paid off. All three relay teams dropped time, especially in the 200 freestyle relay, where Brendan Ullman, Alex Radovich, Talmage Barton and Lucas Motley combined for an impressive performance. The group shaved nearly 20 seconds from the time at the previous meet (1:56.59), clocking in at 1:37.44, good for second place.
In the 400 yard freestyle relay, Ullmann, Radovich, Motley and Ezra Nash dropped about 13 seconds (from 3:51.31 to 3:38.87), and to top if off, that same group improved by nearly four seconds during their run in the 200 yard medley (1:51.29 on May 20 to 1:48.66 on Friday).
The boys are likely to find out they made state sometime on Saturday, as other teams across the state complete their meets. There are 30 qualifiers per event, and since the relay teams were in the top 25 prior to Friday’s times, they’re optimistic about their chances to head to the Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center, host of the 4A state tournament, next week.
“In six and a half weeks, it’s really difficult to drop times because you have to condition and work on technique,” Montrose head coach Jill Barton said. “But, we made it work, so it was awesome.”
The boys didn’t just make it work on relays. Ullmann, who was determined to break a minute in the 100 yard butterfly, did so by coming in at 59.14, an improvement over his 1:03.48 in Glenwood in May.
Radovich dropped three seconds in the 100 yard backstroke, and Motley and Jack Flowers shaved that same amount of time in the breaststroke.
Motley, in the 50 yard freestyle, was absolutely locked in, swimming a 22.53, one of the fastest splits Barton says she’s seen from a local swimmer. “That’s pretty stinkin’ fast,” she said.
Gabe Woodland, Montrose’s diver, had himself a day, too, giving the sophomore a strong shot to qualify for state.
“We knew score wise it wasn’t going to be amazing, and it was going to be hard beating everybody,” Barton said. “The goal was to give these kids success in that regard of going to state, so they were excited. It was a team effort and we’re pretty dang pleased.”
It hasn’t even been a complete month since the team participated in its last meet, but that didn’t matter on Friday — the boys still dropped times. They’ve been at it for weeks in the pool, early mornings and all, navigating a different type of season. Sometimes the group has had to share just two lanes rather than four among 10 swimmers during practice.
But the student-athletes, and Barton, want to continue what was started by long-time MHS swim coach Silas Almgren, who retired in 2019 after three decades coaching local swimmers and building powerhouse programs at MHS and the Montrose Marlins.
A chance at state, Barton says, is a pretty good start before continuing work in the upcoming offseason.
“This [performance] is a big deal because it hopefully continues that legacy that Silas started and one I definitely want to honor,” Barton said. “Coming in and now, hopefully, being able to qualify for state, this sets the precedent that we’re going to work even harder because we know what we can do.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
