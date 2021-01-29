Three all-conference players return for Montrose boys basketball as team welcomes return of season

Nearly 11 months removed from a Sweet 16 appearance, Montrose boys basketball are days away from playing against anyone other than themselves.
“By the time we start up, it's been 11 months since we played an actual game, so we’re ready” junior forward Luke Hutto said earlier this month. He said he and others on the team are finally ready to play meaningful games after the layoff due to COVID-19 restrictions.
It’s a stark contrast to seasons prior, where MHS would participate in basketball summer camps a few months after the season, and start the ensuing campaign in December with tournaments against non-conference opponents, giving the team opportunity to face top competition while allowing players to gain varsity experience.
“It hurts,” head coach Ryan Voehringer said of losing the December games. “We didn’t have any games this summer, too, and usually you’re able to get in 20 to 35 games over the summer, so I’m counting on three or four guys to step in that have never really been in a whole lot of varsity action when it counted… those guys are going to get thrown into the coals right out of the gate.”
The Indians do have returning varsity experience. Hutto was named Southwestern League Player of the Year and was named First-Team All-Conference. Junior Trey Reese and senior Jordan Jennings, also returning, were named to the second team.
Juniors Ashden Oberg, Cody Proctor and Fletcher Cheezum return to provide experience following a 2020 in which they received varsity minutes.
The three All-Conference returnees are adjusting to the mandatory mask wearing during basketball activity, which was tough at first, Reese said.
And although it’s different, the players, along with Voehringer and the coaches, are just happy to know they will get a season after some time of uncertainty.
“If we have to wear masks in order to play, I’ll do it,” Jennings said.
“At least we get to play, that’s all that matters,” Reese added.
The three should provide a blend of scoring and ability to stretch the floor. Hutto averaged 14.6 points per game a season ago and averaged 7.6 rebounds per game. Jennings, meanwhile, was the team’s leading three-point threat, knocking down 45 beyond the arc at a 38% clip, and Reese provided an all-round performance, averaging 8.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
The trio will look to lead MHS, ranked No. 7 in 4A in CHSAA’s preseason rankings, through the conference heavy schedule. Montrose finished 7-1 in conference play a season ago, tied with Fruita for first.
MHS will play each conference rival twice, as well as some non-conference opponents, including Roaring Fork and Delta.
The Indians will also see an adjustment in the amount of games they play a week. Usually, it’s two games, but this season, MHS will play three games a week, which will likely add more prep to game planning, Voehringer said.
“Watching film and breaking down teams is going to be a lot tougher to be ready for guys,” Voehringer said. “But every coach is in the same boat, so it’s going to be up to the six, seven, eight guys that are playing to be able to get the job done on the floor.”
Hopping right into conference play generates excitement for Hutto and the others.
“It’s excitement,” Hutto said of the season. “We haven’t played in so long and so we’re all really antsy to get back on the court. Every year is a new year and there’s new good players — players come and players go, so that’s always exciting. It’s a little bit different atmosphere, obviously, because we’re going to have to be our own hype, I guess, because there won’t be a ton of fans in the stands.”
With a max capacity of 50 (which includes players, coaches and trainers from both teams) only home fans will be allowed at home games this season, meaning the stands will fill with just a handful of spectators, also a drastic difference.
Other season nuances include the recommendation that teams be socially distanced while on the bench, and pregame huddles are discouraged. The pregame sportsmanship rituals, where opposing players shake the hand of the opposing coach and fist bump officials, is not allowed this season, with safety protocols in place.
After their first practice last week, Jennings and Reese said they liked the look of the 2021 team.
“We feel good,” Reese said. “We’re in shape, we want to run.”
“We got a great group of guys this year, and a lot of guys that are willing to put the work in to win,” Jennings said. “That’s what it takes, so I think we’ll do good.”
Last season’s Sweet 16 appearance was the second for the program under Voehringer, who’s led the Indians to three consecutive seasons above .500, all leading to playoff appearances (MHS reached the Sweet 16 in 2018, and were in the round of 32 in 2019). This season is his seventh leading the boys program at MHS.
MHS tips off the 2021 season on Saturday, Jan. 30 at home against Montezuma-Cortez at 1 p.m.
